EPP antivirus with signature-based and behavioral malware detection

Endpoint Security
Commercial
HarfangLab EPP Antivirus is an endpoint protection platform that incorporates the IKARUS antivirus engine for malware detection and prevention. The solution analyzes file signatures and characteristics across Windows, MacOS, and Linux operating systems using multiple detection methods including static signature analysis, heuristics, and behavioral analysis. The antivirus performs multi-stage file analysis regardless of file appearance, examining suspicious data elements, signatures, and exploits. Files can be executed and monitored in a closed virtual environment for analysis. Detection capabilities function both online and offline in closed environments. The solution is configured and managed through the HarfangLab dashboard, which serves as a single management console for both EPP and EDR capabilities. Detection rules are supplied by IKARUS and updated automatically, with HarfangLab managing integration and redistribution to clients. Scanning options include automatic scans triggered by events such as external device connections, scheduled scans, quick and full scan modes, and on-demand scans initiated by administrators or end-users. The antivirus can scan external devices and USB sticks, with the ability to block or quarantine files matching known threat signatures. Configuration options include rule customization, whitelist management, and the ability to limit scans to specific file types to optimize endpoint performance. Threats detected by the antivirus appear in the EDR's Threats tab for centralized visibility.

HarfangLab EPP Antivirus is EPP antivirus with signature-based and behavioral malware detection developed by HarfangLab. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Behavioral Analysis, Centralized Management.

