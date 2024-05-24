Iru Endpoint Description

Iru Endpoint is a unified endpoint security and management platform that combines device management, endpoint detection and response, and vulnerability management capabilities through a single lightweight agent. The platform supports cross-platform device management for Apple, Windows, and Android devices. The endpoint management component provides device provisioning, application deployment through multiple methods including Auto Apps, in-house packages, Custom Apps, Google Play, and Apple App Store. It includes Assignment Maps for conflict-free configuration design, automated enrollment, security controls for encryption and firewall configuration, app blocking capabilities, and self-service portals for end users. The platform supports zero-touch deployment for Apple devices and includes security templates for CIS Level 1 and Level 2 benchmarks. The endpoint detection and response functionality offers threat protection that evolves with AI capabilities and is supported by an in-house security research team. The vulnerability management feature provides enhanced vulnerability detection powered by AI and includes autonomous patching to address vulnerabilities between discovery and remediation. The platform uses native management frameworks to enforce security settings, automatically updates itself, and provides a visual interface for configuration management. It is designed for organizations managing distributed device fleets across multiple operating systems.