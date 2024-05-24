Iru Endpoint
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
Iru Endpoint
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
Iru Endpoint Description
Iru Endpoint is a unified endpoint security and management platform that combines device management, endpoint detection and response, and vulnerability management capabilities through a single lightweight agent. The platform supports cross-platform device management for Apple, Windows, and Android devices. The endpoint management component provides device provisioning, application deployment through multiple methods including Auto Apps, in-house packages, Custom Apps, Google Play, and Apple App Store. It includes Assignment Maps for conflict-free configuration design, automated enrollment, security controls for encryption and firewall configuration, app blocking capabilities, and self-service portals for end users. The platform supports zero-touch deployment for Apple devices and includes security templates for CIS Level 1 and Level 2 benchmarks. The endpoint detection and response functionality offers threat protection that evolves with AI capabilities and is supported by an in-house security research team. The vulnerability management feature provides enhanced vulnerability detection powered by AI and includes autonomous patching to address vulnerabilities between discovery and remediation. The platform uses native management frameworks to enforce security settings, automatically updates itself, and provides a visual interface for configuration management. It is designed for organizations managing distributed device fleets across multiple operating systems.
Iru Endpoint FAQ
Common questions about Iru Endpoint including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Iru Endpoint is Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices developed by Iru. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, EDR, Vulnerability Management.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox