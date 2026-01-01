G DATA Cyber Defense
G DATA Cyber Defense is an endpoint protection platform developed by a German company that provides security solutions for businesses across various industries. The platform offers protection through prevention, detection, and defense capabilities. The solution includes endpoint protection with DeepRay AI technology for threat detection. G DATA complies with German data protection laws and operates under strict data privacy regulations. The company provides 24/7 support through teams located in Bochum, Germany, with phone and email support available year-round. G DATA serves organizations across multiple sectors including critical infrastructure operators, industrial and commercial enterprises, finance and insurance, logistics and transportation, telecommunications, retail, healthcare, pharmaceutical companies, and IT service providers. The platform is designed to protect against cyberattacks that can cause production downtime, data breaches, and operational disruptions. The company has 35 years of experience in digital security and receives regular ratings from independent test institutes. Support and software development teams are co-located, enabling direct access to technical experts. The platform aims to provide comprehensive cyber defense for companies of all sizes, with solutions tailored to specific industry requirements and regulatory compliance needs.
