Exein Platform Description

Exein Platform is an IoT security solution that provides embedded cybersecurity for connected devices. The platform consists of two main components: Exein Analyzer and Exein Runtime. Exein Analyzer provides visibility into device health, identifies vulnerabilities before device shipment, and automates IoT compliance checking against regulatory frameworks including the EU Cyber Resilience Act and U.S. Cyber Trust Mark. Exein Runtime operates as an embedded security layer that identifies threats and blocks attacks in real-time on IoT devices. The runtime component is designed to function at the edge rather than at the network level, providing decentralized security for connected devices. The platform uses AI-driven technology to detect and respond to security threats. It is integrated into embedded Linux systems through the Yocto Project as a default compatible layer starting from Yocto Release 5.0, and is natively integrated into MediaTek's Genio platform starting with the 24.1 release of MediaTek IoT Yocto. The solution targets OEMs and organizations managing large deployments of IoT devices across various industries. It addresses compliance requirements for connected devices and provides automated security monitoring and threat blocking capabilities for IoT environments.