Avast Free Antivirus Description
Avast Free Antivirus is an endpoint protection solution that provides antivirus and anti-malware capabilities for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. The software offers protection against cyberthreats including malware, viruses, and online scams. The product includes an AI-powered assistant called the Avast assistant that provides guidance on scam detection and prevention. The antivirus engine scans for and removes malicious software from devices. Avast Free Antivirus is designed for individual users and home environments, offering basic security protection at no cost. The software is available for download across multiple operating systems and mobile platforms. The product is part of Avast's broader security portfolio, which includes paid premium versions with additional features. The free version provides core antivirus functionality without requiring a subscription or payment.
Avast Free Antivirus is Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection developed by Avast. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Android Security, Anti Fraud.
