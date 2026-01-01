Deep Instinct DSX Logo

Deep Instinct DSX

Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Deep Instinct DSX Description

Deep Instinct DSX is an endpoint protection platform that uses a purpose-built deep learning framework to prevent malware infections. The platform employs a neural network trained on hundreds of millions of samples to identify and block known, unknown, and zero-day threats before execution. The DSX Brain operates as the core prevention engine, utilizing deep learning algorithms that self-learn and improve over time without requiring frequent manual updates. The system analyzes files and delivers malicious verdicts in under 20 milliseconds at the endpoint level. The platform includes DIANNA, an AI companion that provides real-time explainability of detected threats. Deep Instinct reports a detection accuracy rate above 99% for unknown threats and maintains a false positive rate below 0.1%. The deep learning approach differs from traditional machine learning-based security tools by processing data through multiple neural network layers, enabling autonomous threat prediction and prevention. The framework continues to maintain prevention efficacy even when the detection models are six months old or older. Deep Instinct DSX targets ransomware, malware, and other file-based threats across endpoint environments. The platform is designed to reduce alert fatigue for security operations center teams by minimizing false positives while maintaining high detection accuracy for genuine threats.

Deep Instinct DSX FAQ

Common questions about Deep Instinct DSX including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Deep Instinct DSX is Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection developed by Deep Instinct. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Endpoint Protection, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →