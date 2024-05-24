Blackpoint CompassOne Application Control Description

Blackpoint CompassOne Application Control is an application control solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to prevent execution of unauthorized, risky, and abused applications across multi-tenant environments. The product uses expert-curated policies maintained by Blackpoint's 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) to automatically block dangerous applications based on real-world threat intelligence. The solution addresses challenges associated with traditional application allow/deny list management by eliminating the need for MSPs to manually build and maintain complex policies across multiple client environments. It blocks unauthorized applications, risky software, and legitimate administrative tools that are not approved for use in specific environments, including unexpected remote monitoring and management (RMM) software. Application Control operates with flexible enforcement modes, allowing organizations to choose between monitor-only mode for visibility or full blocking enforcement. The product supports both global policies that apply across all tenants and client-specific rules tailored to individual environments. It provides visibility into users attempting to run risky or unauthorized applications, helping identify potentially compromised accounts or suspicious behaviors. The solution integrates with existing security tools and is positioned as an additional protection layer beyond traditional antivirus and endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions. It aims to reduce operational overhead by minimizing false positives and approval requests while enforcing consistent application usage policies to support compliance requirements.