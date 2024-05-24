Kaspersky Description

Kaspersky is a cybersecurity company founded in 1997 that provides security solutions for businesses, critical infrastructure, governments, and individual users. The company offers endpoint protection, threat detection capabilities, and specialized security solutions designed to combat evolving digital threats. Kaspersky's product portfolio includes endpoint security solutions and various specialized tools for addressing sophisticated cyber threats. The company serves over 400 million users globally and supports approximately 250,000 corporate clients with its security technologies. The company operates a partner program called Kaspersky United, established in 2019, which provides channel partners with benefits, expertise, education, and marketing opportunities. Kaspersky has received recognition in the Canalys Worldwide Vendor Benchmark for channel partner satisfaction, ranking first with a score of 87.8%. Kaspersky's solutions are distributed through certified IT security engineers and channel partners who provide implementation and optimization services. The company focuses on deep threat intelligence and continuous transformation of security innovations to address the changing threat landscape across different sectors and organization sizes.