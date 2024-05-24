Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Endpoint Security Description

Trend Vision One Endpoint Security is an endpoint protection platform that provides threat detection and response capabilities across endpoints, servers, email, cloud services, and networks. The platform consolidates security telemetry from multiple sensors to enable threat detection and response. The solution offers coverage for diverse IT environments including servers, IoT devices, and legacy systems. It includes native EDR and XDR capabilities that correlate data across multiple security layers for threat detection and response. The platform provides centralized visibility through a single management interface for monitoring and managing threats across endpoints. It includes automated incident response capabilities to reduce manual intervention and features AI-driven algorithms for defending against emerging threats. The solution offers virtual patching capabilities for accelerating security protections delivery. It includes security playbooks for automated response actions and provides tailored remediation guidance. The platform supports asset visibility and exposure assessment across the organization. Trend Vision One Endpoint Security integrates with the broader Trend Vision One platform and can be augmented with managed detection and response services that provide 24/7 monitoring and expert-driven threat response capabilities.