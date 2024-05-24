ThreatDown Endpoint Protection Description

ThreatDown Endpoint Protection is an endpoint security solution that provides multiple layers of protection against threats. The product includes next-generation antivirus capabilities designed to prevent threats from entering the environment. The solution offers ransomware rollback functionality, allowing organizations to recover from ransomware attacks. It features a multi-tenant architecture that enables service providers to manage multiple clients from a single management console. The product is designed for deployment across business environments and includes centralized management capabilities. It provides phishing detection and has been tested to detect phishing attempts in real-world scenarios. The solution includes attack visibility and telemetry features for monitoring endpoint security events. ThreatDown Endpoint Protection integrates with the company's EDR and MDR offerings to provide extended security capabilities. The platform is positioned for both direct business use and for managed service providers who need to manage security across multiple client environments. The solution has received certifications from independent testing organizations including MRG Effitas and AV Lab Cybersecurity Foundation. It is available for businesses and service providers seeking endpoint protection with ransomware recovery capabilities.