CrowdStrike Falcon for IT is a platform that combines security and IT operations into a unified solution. The product uses a single agent and console to manage both security and IT functions, aiming to reduce complexity and operational costs. The platform provides endpoint protection capabilities including endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platform (EPP) functionality. It incorporates AI-powered detection mechanisms and adversary intelligence to identify and respond to threats. The solution includes IT automation capabilities that allow organizations to manage security and IT operations from the same platform. This consolidation eliminates the need for separate agents and management consoles for different functions. Falcon for IT is part of the broader CrowdStrike Falcon platform, which includes additional modules for cloud security, identity protection, threat intelligence, exposure management, and data protection. The platform architecture allows organizations to deploy additional security capabilities on the existing agent infrastructure. The product is designed for organizations seeking to unify their security and IT operations under a single platform, reducing the overhead associated with managing multiple point solutions and agents across their endpoint environment.

