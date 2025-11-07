CrowdStrike Falcon for IT
Unified security and IT management platform with single agent
CrowdStrike Falcon for IT
Unified security and IT management platform with single agent
CrowdStrike Falcon for IT Description
CrowdStrike Falcon for IT is a platform that combines security and IT operations into a unified solution. The product uses a single agent and console to manage both security and IT functions, aiming to reduce complexity and operational costs. The platform provides endpoint protection capabilities including endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platform (EPP) functionality. It incorporates AI-powered detection mechanisms and adversary intelligence to identify and respond to threats. The solution includes IT automation capabilities that allow organizations to manage security and IT operations from the same platform. This consolidation eliminates the need for separate agents and management consoles for different functions. Falcon for IT is part of the broader CrowdStrike Falcon platform, which includes additional modules for cloud security, identity protection, threat intelligence, exposure management, and data protection. The platform architecture allows organizations to deploy additional security capabilities on the existing agent infrastructure. The product is designed for organizations seeking to unify their security and IT operations under a single platform, reducing the overhead associated with managing multiple point solutions and agents across their endpoint environment.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.