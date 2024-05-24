ESET Business Security Logo

ESET Business Security

Endpoint protection platform for business and home users with antivirus.

Endpoint Security Commercial
ESET Business Security Description

ESET Business Security is an endpoint protection platform that provides malware protection for business and home environments. The solution offers real-time antivirus protection against malware, ransomware, spyware, and phishing threats across multiple device types including PCs, laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and IoT devices. The platform includes AI-powered threat detection capabilities that use artificial intelligence to identify and block emerging threats in real time. It features a firewall, Wi-Fi and network protection, and vulnerability scanning for home routers and smart devices. The solution provides safe banking and browsing through a secured browser mode designed to prevent phishing attacks. For data protection, ESET offers encryption for sensitive files and folders with military-grade encryption, elevated file and folder security that restricts modifications to trusted applications only, and ransomware defense with automatic backup and recovery capabilities. The platform includes webcam and microphone monitoring for privacy control, as well as device tracking for missing devices. Additional features include VPN functionality with unlimited bandwidth, dark web scanning for data leak detection, credit report monitoring, and identity theft protection services. The solution is designed with a small system footprint to minimize performance impact on devices. ESET Business Security is managed through a centralized platform and provides protection across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS operating systems. The company operates 11 research and development centers globally and has received recognition as AV-Comparatives' 2024 Product of the Year.

ESET Business Security FAQ

Common questions about ESET Business Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ESET Business Security is an Endpoint protection platform for business and home users with antivirus developed by ESET. It is an Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Antivirus, Dark Web Monitoring.

