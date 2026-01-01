Fortinet FortiClient
Fortinet FortiClient
Fortinet FortiClient Description
FortiClient is a unified endpoint agent that functions as a Fabric Agent within the Fortinet Security Fabric. The agent runs on endpoints such as laptops and mobile devices to provide visibility, control, and protection capabilities. The solution combines secure access and endpoint protection in a single modular client. For secure access, it provides Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and VPN-encrypted tunnels, along with URL filtering and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality. The endpoint protection component includes AI-based next-generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint quarantine, application firewall, cloud sandbox support, USB device control, and ransomware protection. FortiClient integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric to provide telemetry information and enable coordinated security policies across the network. It supports endpoint detection and response (EDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities for advanced threat detection and automated response. The agent enables vulnerability scanning with automated patching, software inventory management, and license tracking. It supports role-based access control using Active Directory information and includes posture checks for conditional admission and ongoing verification of users and devices. Central management is provided through FortiClient EMS (Endpoint Management Server). The solution is available for ChromeOS and is Chrome Enterprise Recommended. Fortinet also offers managed endpoint security services for deployment, configuration, vulnerability monitoring, and security monitoring.
