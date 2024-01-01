A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.
Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss. It features powerful EDR and XDR tools, AI-powered behavioral analysis, anti-ransomware, anti-exploitation, and other state-of-the-art technologies to stop threats fast. It also includes patented CryptoGuard technology to detect and stop ransomware, and adaptive attack protection to automate defenses against active adversaries. With Intercept X, you can prevent breaches, ransomware, and data loss, and respond to suspicious activity and indicators of attack. It's a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security and has a 4.8/5 customer rating for Endpoint Protection Platforms.
The official security guide for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, providing detailed information on securing the operating system.
Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.
A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.
Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.
A repository providing guidance on collecting security-relevant Windows event logs using Windows Event Forwarding (WEF).