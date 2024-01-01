Sophos Intercept X 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss. It features powerful EDR and XDR tools, AI-powered behavioral analysis, anti-ransomware, anti-exploitation, and other state-of-the-art technologies to stop threats fast. It also includes patented CryptoGuard technology to detect and stop ransomware, and adaptive attack protection to automate defenses against active adversaries. With Intercept X, you can prevent breaches, ransomware, and data loss, and respond to suspicious activity and indicators of attack. It's a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security and has a 4.8/5 customer rating for Endpoint Protection Platforms.