Remedio Smart Device Hardening

Automated device hardening and configuration management platform

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Remedio Smart Device Hardening Description

Remedio Smart Device Hardening is an automated security configuration management platform that detects and remediates device misconfigurations across enterprise environments. The platform provides continuous monitoring of Active Directory, MDM settings, Group Policy Objects (GPOs), and endpoint devices to identify security risks and compliance gaps. It supports Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems across clients, servers, virtual machines, and cloud instances. The solution uses real-time dependency and context mapping to analyze configurations and ensure remediation actions are safe and non-disruptive to business operations. It automatically detects configuration drift and re-applies hardening policies without manual intervention. The platform includes built-in rollback functionality that allows instant reversion of any automated changes to their previous state. Remedio enables organizations to validate and enforce security policies, addressing issues like conflicting rules, ineffective GPOs, and outdated configurations. It supports compliance benchmarking against security standards including CIS, NIST, and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks. The platform provides visibility into misconfigurations categorized by severity, device type, security group, or attack vector. The solution offers one-click bulk remediation capabilities to address multiple misconfigurations simultaneously. It eliminates the need to choose between security and productivity by providing automated fixes that maintain business continuity. Organizations can deploy technical security baselines globally across all endpoint devices and maintain continuous compliance across their entire device fleet.

Remedio Smart Device Hardening is Automated device hardening and configuration management platform developed by Remedio. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Security Hardening, Configuration Management, Compliance.

