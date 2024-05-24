Automox Security Platform
Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment
Automox Security Platform
Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment
Automox Security Platform Description
Automox Security Platform is an agent-based endpoint management solution for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. The platform provides automated patch management, configuration management, and software deployment capabilities through a cloud-native architecture. The platform uses TLS-encrypted communication and public-key authentication for secure agent-to-server connections. Security features include role-based access control (RBAC), multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), breached password detection, rate limiting, and audit trails. These security controls are included across all product tiers at no additional cost. Automox includes Patch Safe, a feature that validates third-party software updates by scanning packages against multiple malware detection engines before deployment. The platform supports automated policy enforcement and provides vulnerability reporting capabilities. The platform offers Automox Worklets, which are bash or PowerShell scripts that can be deployed at scale to address vulnerabilities that cannot be remediated through traditional patching. The solution provides day-zero support for new macOS releases. Automox holds multiple compliance certifications including SOC 2, SOC 3, PCI-DSS v4, GDPR, and CSA STAR. The company is a signatory of the CISA Secure by Design initiative and participates in the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP) for early vulnerability intelligence.
Automox Security Platform FAQ
Common questions about Automox Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Automox Security Platform is Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment developed by Automox. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management, Configuration Management, Cloud Native.
ALTERNATIVES
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
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