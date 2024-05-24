Automox Security Platform Description

Automox Security Platform is an agent-based endpoint management solution for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. The platform provides automated patch management, configuration management, and software deployment capabilities through a cloud-native architecture. The platform uses TLS-encrypted communication and public-key authentication for secure agent-to-server connections. Security features include role-based access control (RBAC), multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), breached password detection, rate limiting, and audit trails. These security controls are included across all product tiers at no additional cost. Automox includes Patch Safe, a feature that validates third-party software updates by scanning packages against multiple malware detection engines before deployment. The platform supports automated policy enforcement and provides vulnerability reporting capabilities. The platform offers Automox Worklets, which are bash or PowerShell scripts that can be deployed at scale to address vulnerabilities that cannot be remediated through traditional patching. The solution provides day-zero support for new macOS releases. Automox holds multiple compliance certifications including SOC 2, SOC 3, PCI-DSS v4, GDPR, and CSA STAR. The company is a signatory of the CISA Secure by Design initiative and participates in the Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP) for early vulnerability intelligence.