F-Secure Internet Security Description

F-Secure Internet Security is an antivirus and internet security solution designed to protect multiple device types including Windows PCs, Mac computers, Android smartphones, and iOS devices. The product provides protection against malware, ransomware, spyware, and infected email attachments. The software includes Scam Protection functionality that uses AI technologies to block SMS scams, identify untrustworthy online stores, and alert users about unsafe Wi-Fi networks. It features ad blocking and cookie consent management capabilities to reduce exposure to potential scams. Banking Protection secures online banking and shopping sessions by checking websites and automatically blocking unsafe applications and websites to prevent session hijacking and protect financial data. Browsing Protection blocks scam sites and provides color-coded search results to warn users about suspicious web pages before they click. The software monitors websites in real-time to keep user data safe during internet browsing. Gaming Mode is included to maintain protection while freeing up system resources during gaming sessions. It automatically suspends pop-ups, scans, and updates when games are launched to prevent interruptions. The product offers a 30-day free trial, includes customer support, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Subscription plans are available for 1, 3, or 5 devices with 1-year or 2-year terms.