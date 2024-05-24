Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery Description

Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery is an endpoint security platform designed to address ransomware threats across the attack chain. The platform uses an AI engine trained to recognize ransomware patterns, including zero-day threats, to detect and prevent malicious files, applications, and processes. The solution provides protection against multiple attack vectors including Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks through Kernel Guard Protection, living-off-the-land attacks using PowerShell and WMIC, and EDR tampering attempts. It monitors for data exfiltration by analyzing suspicious IPs, DNS activity, and data volumes to counter double-extortion tactics. Halcyon captures encryption keys during ransomware attacks to enable data recovery without paying ransom. The platform includes 24/7/365 monitoring by a dedicated team that provides ransomware expertise and incident response support. The solution covers the full ransomware attack chain from initial access through data encryption, detecting malicious executables, brute force attempts, command and control infrastructure, remote access tools, privilege escalation, environment enumeration, credential harvesting, lateral movement, security bypass attempts, data exfiltration, backup destruction, and encryption attempts. Halcyon is positioned to complement existing EPP, EDR, and XDR solutions by focusing specifically on ransomware threats.