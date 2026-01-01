GoSecure Titan® Next Generation Antivirus
GoSecure Titan NGAV is an endpoint protection solution that combines traditional antivirus capabilities with next-generation techniques. The product is included as part of GoSecure's MXDR baseline technology set. The solution addresses both signature-based malware detection and fileless attacks that exploit vulnerabilities without traditional malicious files. It provides dual protection by integrating conventional AV scanning methods with behavioral and heuristic detection approaches in a single platform. The product is managed by GoSecure's Security Operations Center, which provides oversight and response capabilities. The hybrid approach aims to detect and protect against multi-faceted attacks that require different detection methodologies. GoSecure Titan NGAV is positioned as an alternative to organizations that would otherwise need to choose between traditional antivirus and next-generation antivirus solutions separately. The solution covers endpoint security fundamentals while incorporating modern detection techniques for advanced threats.
