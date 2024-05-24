Cronus Cyber Endpoint Security Description

Cronus Cyber Endpoint Security is an endpoint protection solution powered by Comodo technology. The platform uses containment technology to isolate unknown files while they undergo cloud-based threat intelligence analysis without interrupting end users. The solution provides continuous real-time visibility of endpoints with detection and response capabilities. It employs a combination of machine learning and human expert analysis to deliver verdicts on suspicious files within 45 seconds. The platform includes 24-hour expert analysis for sophisticated threats. The agent is designed to be lightweight with cloud-delivered updates and uses a cloud-native architecture. The system applies security policies based on threat behavior analytics and tracks malicious processes occurring on endpoints. It provides root-cause analysis for remediation intelligence. The platform includes email and SMS notification capabilities to reduce reaction time. It offers early warning, detection, and post-detection visualization features. The solution integrates with SIEM systems for expanded security capabilities and forwards traffic through its agent. The endpoint protection is designed to detect file-less threats and protect against ransomware while maintaining endpoint performance after deployment.