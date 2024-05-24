Rawstream Endpoint Agent Description

Rawstream Endpoint Agent is an endpoint security solution that provides web filtering and application monitoring for devices both on and off the corporate network. The agent operates as a local HTTP/S proxy on the endpoint device itself, filtering traffic without requiring DNS-based routing. The solution supports deployment across Windows, MacOS, and Chromebook operating systems. It integrates with Active Directory environments and supports Remote Desktop Services and Citrix virtual application environments with per-user reporting and filtering capabilities. The agent provides web content filtering using 80+ domain categories with support for custom block/allow lists that accept wildcard characters. It monitors desktop application usage to identify unauthorized software and shadow IT within the organization. The solution includes bandwidth tracking and reporting capabilities, providing real-time visibility into bandwidth usage by category and user. All agent events including installation, start, stop, and uninstall actions are audited. The endpoint agent collects local Active Directory information using a distributed design where each agent gathers only its own local AD data. The solution offers time tracking features for productivity monitoring and reporting on employee desktop application usage.