Aura Antivirus
Aura Antivirus Description
Aura Antivirus is an endpoint protection solution that provides malware detection and prevention capabilities for Windows and macOS devices. The software performs real-time scanning of files as they are downloaded or opened to identify and block malicious content. The antivirus engine detects multiple threat types including ransomware, spyware, adware, worms, trojans, and rootkits. When threats are identified, the system generates alerts and automatically quarantines suspicious files. Users can review quarantined items and choose to delete or restore them through the interface. The product includes a Safe Browsing feature that uses AI-powered filtering to block access to phishing sites and malicious websites that may attempt to steal personal or financial information. This browser protection component works to prevent users from accessing dangerous URLs. Aura Antivirus operates with automatic scanning enabled by default, monitoring every file added to the device. The software tracks threat resolution metrics and provides visibility into the number of threats detected and quarantined over time. The product is offered as part of Aura's broader security plans, which include identity theft insurance coverage, customer support availability, and a money-back guarantee period.
