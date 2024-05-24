AhnLab AhnLab EPP Logo

AhnLab AhnLab EPP

Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools

Endpoint Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AhnLab AhnLab EPP Description

AhnLab EPP is an endpoint protection platform that consolidates multiple security controls into a single console and agent architecture. The platform integrates anti-malware, endpoint detection and response, patch management, security assessment, and data protection capabilities. The platform provides centralized management through a unified dashboard that displays agent status, server health, and threat alerts. It supports integrated rule and policy enforcement across all security tools, enabling coordinated threat response. The dashboard is customizable and provides visualization of security data from multiple controls. AhnLab EPP collects data from endpoint devices across the organization through its agent, performing inspection and analysis to identify risky or suspicious devices. The platform supports various deployment methods and server scaling techniques to accommodate different organizational requirements. The platform implements zero trust principles through endpoint security assessment and network access control. It integrates with AhnLab TrusGuard next-generation firewall to allow network connections only for secure devices. The platform achieved 100% protection in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Round 7. AhnLab EPP includes components for anti-malware (AhnLab V3), patch management (AhnLab EPM), security assessment (AhnLab ESA), personal data protection (AhnLab EPrM), and endpoint detection and response (AhnLab EDR). The platform supports load balancers for operational stability and can interact with third-party products to expand threat response coverage.

AhnLab AhnLab EPP FAQ

Common questions about AhnLab AhnLab EPP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AhnLab AhnLab EPP is Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools developed by AhnLab. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Data Protection, EDR.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox