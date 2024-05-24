AhnLab AhnLab EPP Description

AhnLab EPP is an endpoint protection platform that consolidates multiple security controls into a single console and agent architecture. The platform integrates anti-malware, endpoint detection and response, patch management, security assessment, and data protection capabilities. The platform provides centralized management through a unified dashboard that displays agent status, server health, and threat alerts. It supports integrated rule and policy enforcement across all security tools, enabling coordinated threat response. The dashboard is customizable and provides visualization of security data from multiple controls. AhnLab EPP collects data from endpoint devices across the organization through its agent, performing inspection and analysis to identify risky or suspicious devices. The platform supports various deployment methods and server scaling techniques to accommodate different organizational requirements. The platform implements zero trust principles through endpoint security assessment and network access control. It integrates with AhnLab TrusGuard next-generation firewall to allow network connections only for secure devices. The platform achieved 100% protection in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Round 7. AhnLab EPP includes components for anti-malware (AhnLab V3), patch management (AhnLab EPM), security assessment (AhnLab ESA), personal data protection (AhnLab EPrM), and endpoint detection and response (AhnLab EDR). The platform supports load balancers for operational stability and can interact with third-party products to expand threat response coverage.