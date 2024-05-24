F-Secure Total Description

F-Secure Total is a consumer-focused security suite that combines multiple protection capabilities into a single application. The product provides antivirus and anti-malware protection to defend against viruses, malware, and other cyber threats across devices. The suite includes scam protection features that block phishing sites, filter SMS scam messages, and provide alerts for shopping and banking scams. It incorporates an unlimited VPN service for private browsing, IP address hiding, and protection on public Wi-Fi networks. Identity protection capabilities include a password manager with auto-fill functionality and 24/7 dark web monitoring to detect data breaches. The product monitors for potential identity theft and provides alerts when personal information is found in breaches. F-Secure Total is designed for home users and families, protecting multiple devices across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms. The company has operated in the cybersecurity space for 35 years and serves over 30 million users worldwide. The product has received AV-TEST certifications for Windows and macOS platforms. The suite is available as an annual subscription starting at €69.99/year. Individual components are also available separately, including F-Secure Internet Security (antivirus), F-Secure VPN, F-Secure ID Protection, and F-Secure Scam Protection as standalone products.