Faronics Core Description

Faronics Core is a centralized management platform that enables administrators to manage multiple workstations from a single console interface. The platform provides deployment and configuration capabilities for Faronics security products across enterprise environments. The system uses a tiered architecture consisting of four components: Core Console, Core Server, Core Database, and Core Agent. This architecture supports multi-site management, allowing administrators to connect multiple Core Servers to a single console and switch between different sites. Key management capabilities include remote workstation actions such as restart, shutdown, and Wake-on-LAN, which can be executed on demand or scheduled. The platform integrates with Microsoft WSUS for Windows update management and includes scheduling functions for automated patch deployment. Faronics Core supports software deployment across endpoints through mouse-click operations or scheduled installations. The Active Task feature ensures configuration changes are applied to laptops even when offline, with changes taking effect within two hours of reconnection. The platform provides visibility into all managed workstations through a single interface and supports custom workgroup creation for organizational purposes. Administrators can run detailed reports on individual workstations, groups, or globally across multiple Core Servers. User management features allow definition of access rights across the environment. System requirements include support for Windows XP SP3 through Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2003 through Windows Server 2012 in both 32-bit and 64-bit editions.