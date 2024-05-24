CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware Logo

Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware

by Kaseya

Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM

Endpoint Security Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Patch ManagementWindows Security
Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware Description

Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is an add-on module for Kaseya VSA that provides centralized management and deployment of antivirus and antimalware solutions across endpoints. The product operates through integration with third-party antivirus providers rather than providing its own scanning engine. The solution allows administrators to configure and deploy antivirus policies across entire networks from within the VSA console. It supports management of both Windows servers and workstations with separate configuration profiles for different machine groups. The platform provides a configurable dashboard for monitoring antivirus status and metrics across managed endpoints. Administrators can define options that apply to individual machines or groups of computers, with flexible configuration capabilities for different endpoint types. Installation options include settings for automatic reboots and user approval prompts. The system enables provisioning of antivirus installations across all endpoints simultaneously from a single interface. The product is designed for managed service providers and IT departments managing multiple endpoints, providing a unified approach to antivirus management rather than requiring separate consoles for each antivirus vendor.

Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware FAQ

Common questions about Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM developed by Kaseya. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management, Windows Security.

