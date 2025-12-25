Bitdefender Antivirus Free Description

Bitdefender Antivirus Free is an antivirus solution that provides protection against viruses and malware for Windows, Android, and macOS operating systems. The software uses behavior-based detection to identify and isolate suspicious changes in real-time, protecting against known and emerging threats including ransomware, infected downloads, phishing, zero-day exploits, rootkits, trojans, and malicious websites. The product performs virus scanning and removal of existing infections on devices. It includes Advanced Threat Defense functionality that identifies threat origins and provides information about potential impacts. The software operates with minimal system performance impact and runs daily virus scans that can be customized. The antivirus is designed to be non-intrusive, alerting users only when necessary and containing features within a single application. It requires no credit card for download and installation, which is managed through a Bitdefender Central Account. The free version provides permanent access without time limits or hidden costs. The product is available as a standalone free version for basic protection, with a commercial Antivirus Plus version available that includes additional features such as VPN traffic allowance, ransomware remediation, anti-tracker, safe online banking, social network protection, and various operational modes.