ThreatLocker Storage Control Description

ThreatLocker Storage Control is a policy-driven solution that manages access to storage devices across local folders, network shares, and external storage such as USB drives. The product enables administrators to create granular policies that control storage access based on multiple parameters including users, applications, time, device serial numbers, vendors, and file types. The solution provides centralized audit logging through its Unified Audit feature, which tracks all storage access by users on the network and remote workers. The audit trail captures detailed information including specific files copied and device serial numbers, with logs accessible within minutes of file access. When Storage Control blocks a storage device, users receive a pop-up notification with an option to request access. Administrators can review and approve these requests in as little as 60 seconds. The product operates in a default MONITOR mode for certain local folders, DVD/CD interfaces, USB interfaces, UNC interfaces, and other external drives. Storage Control policies can be configured with hierarchical structures and include expiration dates. The solution uses ringfencing capabilities to prevent specific applications from accessing files in monitored locations. The product controls storage actions (read, write, move, delete) on USB interfaces without affecting USB port power, allowing peripherals like keyboards and mice to function normally while restricting storage devices.