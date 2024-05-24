Kaseya Patch Management Software Description

Kaseya VSA Patch Management is a software solution that automates the installation, deployment, and updating of patches across endpoints. The platform manages patches for Windows, Mac, and third-party applications to address vulnerabilities and security threats. The solution provides policy-based patch management that allows administrators to automate and standardize software maintenance across platforms. Users can manage patch approvals, scheduling, and installation through policy profiles. The system includes risk-based patching capabilities that prioritize critical vulnerabilities and aggregates patch status information in a centralized dashboard with CVE visibility. The platform uses a VSA agent endpoint fabric for rapid distribution of installer packages both on and off-network, eliminating the need for centralized file shares or LAN caches. Administrators can schedule regular network scans and analysis to automate software updates while minimizing user disruption. Additional capabilities include patch override functionality that allows administrators to deny specific patches, KBs, or block updates to particular machine subsets. The automated patching approach is designed to support compliance requirements by ensuring devices remain current with security standards.