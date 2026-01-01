Accops HyDesk Description

Accops HyDesk is a family of thin client endpoint devices designed to replace traditional PC-based computing with centralized, web-based computing environments. The product line includes multiple device models ranging from zero clients to thin PC configurations, with power consumption between 5W-15W compared to traditional PCs that consume 50W-100W. The devices are VDI-optimized and support both virtual desktop infrastructure and local computing requirements. HyDesk products run on embedded Linux or Windows operating systems and feature ARM or Intel processors depending on the model. The product family includes the Hy1000 (ARM-based, 5W power consumption), Hy4000 Series (Intel-based), and Hy6000 Series (ultra-compact Intel-based). HyDesk devices are centrally managed through a console that allows IT administrators to remotely control device operations including power management, installations, upgrades, and OS patching. A single administrator can manage up to 300 devices. The devices operate in kiosk mode, preventing users from modifying device settings or accessing the underlying operating system. The thin clients support dual display configurations with resolutions up to 4K, include USB redirection capabilities, and offer multi-monitor support. They are compatible with multiple hypervisors including VMware vSphere, Nutanix AHV, Microsoft Hyper-V, Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. The devices feature read-only mode operation and automatic recovery from OS failures.