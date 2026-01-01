Absolute Ransomware Response
Absolute Ransomware Response is an endpoint security product designed to monitor ransomware preparedness across Windows devices and facilitate recovery efforts following ransomware incidents. The product establishes and maintains cyber hygiene baselines across registered endpoints by identifying and monitoring key security controls and device management tools required to minimize ransomware exposure. The solution provides automated monitoring and self-healing capabilities for critical security applications and device management tools, ensuring they remain installed and functioning as intended. It leverages always-on connectivity embedded in device firmware to maintain communication with endpoints even when compromised. The product includes professional services components: a Ransomware Readiness Check Service that evaluates existing security posture, a Ransomware Cyber Hygiene Enablement Service that establishes application resilience policies and provides training, and a Ransomware Recovery Assistance Service that offers remote support for up to two incidents per year. During recovery operations, the solution enables secure communication with end users on compromised devices, allows freezing of endpoints to preserve evidence and limit infection spread, and provides access to custom workflow automation scripts through Absolute Reach. The product reports on hardware and software inventory, assesses device security posture, and discovers sensitive endpoint data. The solution is available only for Windows devices and integrates with various endpoint security and management platforms to ensure critical tools remain operational during ransomware incidents.
