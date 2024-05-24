McAfee McAfee+™ Ultimate Family Description

McAfee+ Ultimate Family is a consumer-focused security suite designed to protect up to 6 family members (up to 2 adults and 4 children under 18) across unlimited devices. The product combines multiple security and privacy capabilities into a single subscription service. The platform includes antivirus and anti-malware protection to defend against viruses, malware, and other threats. It provides scam protection features to identify and block fake texts and risky links. Privacy features include a Secure VPN for encrypted internet connections and Personal Data Cleanup to remove personal information from data broker sites. The product offers 24/7 identity, financial, and credit monitoring with real-time alerts to detect potential identity theft or fraud. It includes up to $2 million in identity theft coverage and provides access to US-based identity recovery experts for assistance with identity theft incidents. McAfee+ Ultimate Family is positioned as an all-in-one protection solution that addresses multiple security concerns including device security, online privacy, scam prevention, and identity protection. The service operates on a subscription model with annual pricing and supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms across an unlimited number of devices per household.