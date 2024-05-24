Malwarebytes Free Downloads Description

Malwarebytes Free Downloads provides antivirus and anti-malware protection for multiple platforms including Windows, Mac, Android, Chromebook, and iOS. The software uses multiple layers of malware detection technology to identify and remove various types of threats including viruses, ransomware, spyware, adware, and Trojans. The free version offers on-demand scanning and malware removal capabilities. Users can download platform-specific versions tailored for their operating system. The Windows and Mac versions include virus scanning, malware removal, and spyware detection. Mobile versions for Android and Chromebook provide protection against malware and ransomware with a 7-day trial of premium features. The iOS version functions as an ad blocker that blocks spam calls, ads, and scam websites. Additional tools available include AdwCleaner for removing unwanted programs on Windows, Browser Guard extension for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browsers, and Privacy VPN for secure internet connections. The company offers a commercial upgrade path to Premium Security and Plus subscriptions that include real-time protection and VPN services. The software has received recognition from PC Mag Readers Choice, AV-TEST, AV-Lab, Wirecutter, CNET, AV Comparatives, and G2 for endpoint protection capabilities.