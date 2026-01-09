zeroRISC Integrity Management Platform Logo

zeroRISC Integrity Management Platform

Device trust mgmt platform using OpenTitan secure silicon for IoT/edge/DC

Endpoint Security
Commercial
zeroRISC Integrity Management Platform Description

zeroRISC Integrity Management Platform (IMP) is a device trust management solution that combines services, software, and silicon to provide security for devices in data centers, edge environments, and IoT deployments. The platform leverages OpenTitan open-source secure silicon as its hardware foundation. The platform provides device trust management throughout the supply chain and device lifetime. It includes an embedded operating system co-developed with OpenTitan hardware, featuring a Rust-based kernel that enforces isolation at all levels. The OS supports applications in multiple languages with dynamic loading capabilities. The silicon component uses OpenTitan secure silicon designs to provide hardware security with transparency. The platform is designed to give organizations control over their device security from initial deployment through the complete device lifecycle. The solution addresses device security requirements across different deployment scenarios including data center infrastructure, edge computing environments, and Internet of Things devices. The platform emphasizes secure-by-design principles and transparent trustworthiness through its use of open-source hardware foundations.

