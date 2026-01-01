Xcitium ZeroDwell Logo

Xcitium ZeroDwell

Real-time virtualization tech that contains unknown executables in containers

Xcitium ZeroDwell Description

Xcitium ZeroDwell is an endpoint protection technology that uses patented real-time virtualization to prevent unknown executables from damaging endpoints. The solution operates on a Zero Trust Architecture principle, automatically detecting unknown executables and allowing them to run only within virtualized containers where they cannot harm the system. The technology addresses limitations of detection-based security by protecting against unknown threats, including new malware that traditional endpoint security solutions cannot recognize. Unknown files are executed in isolated virtualized instances where they can be analyzed and verdicted as "good" or "bad" without disrupting business operations or endpoint performance. ZeroDwell integrates with the Verdict Cloud engine, which publishes analysis results globally in real-time for all Xcitium customers. The verdict process combines multiple AI environments and human security specialists to analyze unknown files. The solution is deployed through cloud-native updates via the client agent. The platform includes threat intelligence capabilities that provide internal and external threat intelligence feeds to alert or block on indicators of compromise. Organizations can incorporate their own internal intelligence into the enterprise platform. The system performs Verdict Cloud integration checks on process execution via MD5 hash submission. End users can continue working without interruption, as unknown files run virtually even while under analysis. The containment technology is designed to minimize impact on endpoint performance while maintaining security posture.

Xcitium ZeroDwell is Real-time virtualization tech that contains unknown executables in containers developed by Xcitium. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Container Security, Endpoint Protection.

