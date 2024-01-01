Harmony Endpoint Logo

Harmony Endpoint is an all-in-one protection solution that provides antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection for individuals and families. It offers a range of features, including antivirus scam protection, virtual private network (VPN), mobile security, PC optimizer, and more to keep devices and personal data safe from cyber threats.

Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.

