Harmony Endpoint

ALTERNATIVES

Kunai 0 ( 0 ) Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. Endpoint Security Free linuxsecuritysecurity-monitoringthreat-huntingsysmonrustebpf

Doorman 0 ( 0 ) Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes. Endpoint Security Free osquery

Absolute Control 0 ( 0 ) Absolute Security provides a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers endpoint-to-network access coverage, automated security compliance, and secure endpoint and access solutions. Endpoint Security Commercial complianceendpoint-securityendpoint-protectionaccess-control