NinjaOne Endpoint Management
NinjaOne Endpoint Management Description
NinjaOne Endpoint Management is a comprehensive endpoint management platform that provides centralized visibility and control over end-user devices, servers, VMs, and networking devices. The platform enables IT teams to automate time-consuming endpoint management tasks including patching, configuration management, and device setup. It offers real-time monitoring, alerting, and remediation capabilities to help technicians solve issues faster and minimize end-user impact. The solution supports automated patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints, as well as over 200 applications. It provides complete hardware and software inventory tracking with warranty status and real-time performance telemetry data. The platform includes OS deployment capabilities for Windows images and software updates, streamlining onboarding and device setup processes. NinjaOne features condition-based auto-remediation that automatically detects and resolves endpoint issues such as stopped services, missed reboots, and missing applications. The platform supports form-based script deployment using common scripting languages, allowing technicians to customize and deploy scripts at scale without touching code. Secure remote access capabilities enable direct control of managed endpoints for hands-on support. Built on a modern SaaS architecture, the platform is designed for scalability and can manage thousands of endpoints from a single interface. Customers report significant time savings through automation, reduced ticket volumes, and the ability to replace multiple tools with NinjaOne's unified platform.
NinjaOne Endpoint Management FAQ
NinjaOne Endpoint Management is developed by NinjaOne. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Protection, Patch Management, Automation.
