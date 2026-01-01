Cybereason Endpoint Controls Logo

Cybereason Endpoint Controls

Endpoint management solution for device controls, firewall policies, and encryption

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Cybereason Endpoint Controls Description

Cybereason Endpoint Controls is an endpoint management solution that provides device control, personal firewall management, and disk encryption auditing capabilities. The product operates through a single lightweight agent that also supports prevention, EDR, and analytics functions. The solution enables security teams to manage policies for different device types through a centralized console. Administrators can view and control policies at the individual device level, providing granular visibility into endpoint configurations. The platform supports the creation of custom firewall rules to control inbound and outbound network connections based on organizational requirements. Cybereason Endpoint Controls includes capabilities for enforcing Zero Trust security approaches, with options to isolate compromised devices. The solution addresses security compliance and access control requirements for protecting sensitive data in cases of incidents or lost devices. Security and compliance teams can manage all policies within a single user interface, consolidating policy administration workflows. The product integrates device controls, personal firewall implementation, and whole disk encryption auditing across various device types. This functionality helps organizations meet security, compliance, and access control requirements. The platform provides security administrators with visibility into what policies are active on individual endpoints.

Cybereason Endpoint Controls is Endpoint management solution for device controls, firewall policies, and encryption developed by Cybereason. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Centralized Management, Compliance.

