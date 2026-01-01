Absolute Resilience Description

Absolute Resilience is an endpoint resilience platform that provides visibility, control, and recovery capabilities for endpoints and mission-critical applications. The platform combines endpoint monitoring with autonomous remediation functions to maintain device and application health. The product monitors application health parameters across Windows and Mac applications to detect failures and enable self-mitigation. Application Resilience functionality monitors mission-critical applications to detect if they are missing, corrupted, or not running, then automatically repairs or reinstalls components without human intervention. The platform includes firmware-based endpoint recovery capabilities that can bypass the operating system if compromised. Recovery playbooks enable rehydration from trusted OS images, file and registry key modifications, and script execution. A passcode-protected mechanism runs at boot to download and execute recovery playbooks. Remote remediation capabilities allow administrators to query and remediate device fleets at scale using custom or pre-built scripts through Absolute Reach. The platform addresses dark endpoints, ransomware attacks, and other vulnerabilities through automation. Additional features include customizable dashboards for tracking compliance status and historical trends, an AI assistant for querying endpoint and security information, and device theft investigation services through the Absolute Investigations team working with law enforcement. The platform provides role-based access controls for managing recovery playbooks through the Absolute Console.