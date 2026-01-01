Absolute Resilience Logo

Absolute Resilience

Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Absolute Resilience Description

Absolute Resilience is an endpoint resilience platform that provides visibility, control, and recovery capabilities for endpoints and mission-critical applications. The platform combines endpoint monitoring with autonomous remediation functions to maintain device and application health. The product monitors application health parameters across Windows and Mac applications to detect failures and enable self-mitigation. Application Resilience functionality monitors mission-critical applications to detect if they are missing, corrupted, or not running, then automatically repairs or reinstalls components without human intervention. The platform includes firmware-based endpoint recovery capabilities that can bypass the operating system if compromised. Recovery playbooks enable rehydration from trusted OS images, file and registry key modifications, and script execution. A passcode-protected mechanism runs at boot to download and execute recovery playbooks. Remote remediation capabilities allow administrators to query and remediate device fleets at scale using custom or pre-built scripts through Absolute Reach. The platform addresses dark endpoints, ransomware attacks, and other vulnerabilities through automation. Additional features include customizable dashboards for tracking compliance status and historical trends, an AI assistant for querying endpoint and security information, and device theft investigation services through the Absolute Investigations team working with law enforcement. The platform provides role-based access controls for managing recovery playbooks through the Absolute Console.

Absolute Resilience FAQ

Common questions about Absolute Resilience including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Absolute Resilience is Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery developed by Absolute. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →