OSSEC is a versatile HIDS known for its powerful log analysis and intrusion detection capabilities.
Daytripper is a laser tripwire cybersecurity tool that can hide all your windows, lock your computer, or execute a custom script upon triggering, providing a discreet way to protect your privacy while working on your computer. It consists of a Transmitter (TX) and a Receiver (RX) that work together to detect motion within 120cm, with a scan rate of 6Hz on battery and 30Hz while powered. The tool is customizable with included software, offers configurable parameters, has a 50-hour battery life rechargeable via USB-C, and works out-of-the-box with Windows while being compatible with all major operating systems. Additionally, it provides a 100-meter open-air communication range between the TX and RX.
A set of utility programs that monitor and control the SMART system built into modern hard drives, providing proactive measures to prevent data loss.
Heimdal Enterprise provides a unified cybersecurity platform with advanced network and endpoint security solutions, including threat hunting and privileged access management.
Endpoint security platform using Moving Target Defense to prevent cyber attacks and provide adaptive exposure management and threat prevention.
Comprehensive business security suite with enhanced features to protect against malware, phishing, and advanced threats.
Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.