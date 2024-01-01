Daytripper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Daytripper is a laser tripwire cybersecurity tool that can hide all your windows, lock your computer, or execute a custom script upon triggering, providing a discreet way to protect your privacy while working on your computer. It consists of a Transmitter (TX) and a Receiver (RX) that work together to detect motion within 120cm, with a scan rate of 6Hz on battery and 30Hz while powered. The tool is customizable with included software, offers configurable parameters, has a 50-hour battery life rechargeable via USB-C, and works out-of-the-box with Windows while being compatible with all major operating systems. Additionally, it provides a 100-meter open-air communication range between the TX and RX.