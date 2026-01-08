Absolute Visibility Logo

Absolute Visibility

Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring

Absolute Visibility Description

Absolute Visibility is an endpoint visibility platform that provides IT teams with continuous monitoring and reporting capabilities for endpoint devices. The product leverages Absolute Persistence technology, which is embedded in the firmware of over 600 million endpoints and automatically reinstalls itself if tampered with to maintain consistent visibility. The platform offers hardware inventory reporting with tracking of hundreds of hardware attributes, device activation monitoring, and connection history. It provides software application tracking to identify vulnerable applications, policy non-compliance, shadow IT, and license compliance issues. The solution includes web usage analytics to measure ROI for online tools and subscriptions, and identifies access to unsecure or inappropriate websites. Security assessment capabilities include monitoring of encryption status, anti-virus and anti-malware status across device populations. The platform tracks device location with 365 days of history and provides real-time updates. It measures device usage patterns to detect under-utilized devices or anomalous activity. Data security features include scanning endpoints for sensitive information such as PII, PHI, and intellectual property, with identification of devices syncing sensitive files with cloud storage services. The platform offers customizable dashboards and reports for tracking compliance status and historical trends. An AI Assistant feature allows users to query for tailored endpoint, security, and compliance information across their environment.

Absolute Visibility is Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring developed by Absolute. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Inventory, Compliance.

