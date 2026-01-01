Emsisoft Anti-Malware Home Description

Emsisoft Anti-Malware Home is an endpoint protection solution designed for home users and home offices. The product provides defense against malware, ransomware, phishing attempts, and potentially unwanted programs (PUPs). The solution operates through multiple protection layers. Web Protection blocks access to malicious websites and provides protection against credential phishing. The Real-time File Guard scans downloaded and modified files, incorporating AI-supported malware detection. A Behavior Blocker monitors active processes to identify suspicious behavior patterns. The product includes scanning technology for detecting viruses, spyware, and other malware types. Ransomware protection uses detection algorithms to identify and block ransomware before file encryption occurs. Phishing and scam protection actively blocks fraudulent websites and emails to prevent data theft. Emsisoft Anti-Malware Home is available for Windows 10 (64-bit) and higher, as well as Mac OS 11 Big Sur and higher (Intel and Apple silicon) in beta version. The product offers a 30-day free trial period before requiring purchase. The solution includes a management console for configuration and monitoring. It provides protection against various threat types including viruses, spyware, potentially unwanted programs, phishing attempts, scams, and ransomware attacks.