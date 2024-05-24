Nightwing Boot Shield Description

Nightwing Boot Shield is a small form factor hardware root of trust designed to protect commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware against persistent boot-level attacks. The device operates as a hardware-based security solution that establishes trust at the boot level, preventing malicious code from executing during system startup. Boot Shield is part of Nightwing's broader cyber resiliency product suite, which focuses on keeping systems operational regardless of threats. The solution addresses boot-level vulnerabilities that traditional software-based security tools cannot effectively mitigate, as these attacks occur before the operating system and security software load. The hardware form factor allows Boot Shield to be deployed on existing COTS hardware without requiring extensive system modifications. This approach provides protection against advanced persistent threats that target the boot process, including rootkits and firmware-level malware that can survive system reboots and reinstallations. As a hardware root of trust, Boot Shield establishes a secure foundation for the system's boot process, verifying the integrity of boot components before allowing system startup. This prevents unauthorized modifications to critical boot components and ensures that only trusted code executes during the boot sequence.