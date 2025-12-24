Absolute Security Resilience
Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security
Absolute Security Resilience
Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security
Absolute Security Resilience Description
Absolute Security Resilience is an endpoint security platform that operates at the firmware level to provide persistent device management and recovery capabilities. The platform embeds its technology in device BIOS, making it undeletable and enabling continuous connection between endpoints and the management console. The platform provides automated device recovery capabilities that can restore endpoints to a trusted state remotely. It includes self-healing functionality for endpoints and applications to prevent downtime and security breaches. The system performs automated patching and vulnerability remediation for both endpoints and servers. The technology is embedded in the firmware of over 600 million devices across 28 global PC OEMs. It processes 3.1 billion daily API calls from endpoints and conducts 300 million monthly application health scans. The platform maintains persistent connection with managed devices regardless of OS reinstallation or security software removal. Absolute Security Resilience includes compliance and security monitoring capabilities with audit-ready reporting. The platform supports remote device management at scale without requiring IT intervention for recovery operations. It provides visibility and control across endpoints, servers, applications, and access points through a unified cloud-based console. The platform holds FedRAMP authorization to operate (ATO), ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and SOC2 compliance. It is designed for enterprise environments requiring business continuity and rapid recovery from cyber incidents.
Absolute Security Resilience FAQ
Common questions about Absolute Security Resilience including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Absolute Security Resilience is Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security developed by Absolute. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Business Continuity, Compliance, Endpoint Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership