Absolute Security Resilience Description

Absolute Security Resilience is an endpoint security platform that operates at the firmware level to provide persistent device management and recovery capabilities. The platform embeds its technology in device BIOS, making it undeletable and enabling continuous connection between endpoints and the management console. The platform provides automated device recovery capabilities that can restore endpoints to a trusted state remotely. It includes self-healing functionality for endpoints and applications to prevent downtime and security breaches. The system performs automated patching and vulnerability remediation for both endpoints and servers. The technology is embedded in the firmware of over 600 million devices across 28 global PC OEMs. It processes 3.1 billion daily API calls from endpoints and conducts 300 million monthly application health scans. The platform maintains persistent connection with managed devices regardless of OS reinstallation or security software removal. Absolute Security Resilience includes compliance and security monitoring capabilities with audit-ready reporting. The platform supports remote device management at scale without requiring IT intervention for recovery operations. It provides visibility and control across endpoints, servers, applications, and access points through a unified cloud-based console. The platform holds FedRAMP authorization to operate (ATO), ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and SOC2 compliance. It is designed for enterprise environments requiring business continuity and rapid recovery from cyber incidents.