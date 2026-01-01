Avast Cleanup Premium
PC optimization and cleanup tool for system performance maintenance
Avast Cleanup Premium Description
Avast Cleanup Premium is a system optimization and maintenance tool designed for personal computers. The product operates on a subscription-based model with automatic renewal functionality. The software requires download, installation, and regular updates to function. Users maintain access to the service through annual subscription fees charged to stored payment methods. The subscription model includes automatic billing up to 35 days prior to the anniversary date, with notification provided up to 65 days in advance for annual subscriptions. The product is sold as a continuous subscription service, meaning it remains active unless manually cancelled by the user before the next billing date. First-year pricing may be discounted compared to subsequent renewal periods. Users can manage their subscriptions through their Avast Account linked to their registered email address. Refund requests can be submitted within 30 days of initial subscription or subscription anniversary by contacting Avast Customer Support. The service requires users to keep their payment information current to maintain uninterrupted access. The product is available across multiple regions including Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with localized versions for different countries and languages. All usage is subject to the Avast End User License Agreement (EULA).
