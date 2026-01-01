Avast Cleanup Premium Logo

Avast Cleanup Premium

PC optimization and cleanup tool for system performance maintenance

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avast Cleanup Premium Description

Avast Cleanup Premium is a system optimization and maintenance tool designed for personal computers. The product operates on a subscription-based model with automatic renewal functionality. The software requires download, installation, and regular updates to function. Users maintain access to the service through annual subscription fees charged to stored payment methods. The subscription model includes automatic billing up to 35 days prior to the anniversary date, with notification provided up to 65 days in advance for annual subscriptions. The product is sold as a continuous subscription service, meaning it remains active unless manually cancelled by the user before the next billing date. First-year pricing may be discounted compared to subsequent renewal periods. Users can manage their subscriptions through their Avast Account linked to their registered email address. Refund requests can be submitted within 30 days of initial subscription or subscription anniversary by contacting Avast Customer Support. The service requires users to keep their payment information current to maintain uninterrupted access. The product is available across multiple regions including Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with localized versions for different countries and languages. All usage is subject to the Avast End User License Agreement (EULA).

Avast Cleanup Premium FAQ

Common questions about Avast Cleanup Premium including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avast Cleanup Premium is PC optimization and cleanup tool for system performance maintenance developed by Avast. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Endpoint Security, System Administration, Windows.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →