Emsisoft Endpoint Protection

Endpoint protection platform for MSPs with layered security and EDR

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Emsisoft Endpoint Protection Description

Emsisoft Endpoint Protection is an endpoint security solution designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to protect client endpoints. The product provides four layers of protection: web protection and browser security to block malicious websites, a dual-engine real-time file scanner with AI-supported malware detection, a behavior blocker that monitors active processes for suspicious activity, and anti-ransomware capabilities that prevent file encryption. The solution includes a cloud-based management console that provides centralized control over all endpoints with real-time alerts, customizable deployment templates, application inventory, and compliance reporting capabilities. The platform offers Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) functionality that leverages the MITRE ATT&CK framework for threat analysis and visibility. Emsisoft Endpoint Protection is designed for multi-tenant environments, allowing MSPs to manage multiple client organizations from a single interface. The product supports integration with third-party tools and platforms commonly used by MSPs. The solution provides continuous monitoring and automated response capabilities to detect and respond to security incidents across managed endpoints.

Emsisoft Endpoint Protection is Endpoint protection platform for MSPs with layered security and EDR developed by Emsisoft. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, EDR.

