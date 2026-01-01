Emsisoft Endpoint Protection Description

Emsisoft Endpoint Protection is an endpoint security solution designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to protect client endpoints. The product provides four layers of protection: web protection and browser security to block malicious websites, a dual-engine real-time file scanner with AI-supported malware detection, a behavior blocker that monitors active processes for suspicious activity, and anti-ransomware capabilities that prevent file encryption. The solution includes a cloud-based management console that provides centralized control over all endpoints with real-time alerts, customizable deployment templates, application inventory, and compliance reporting capabilities. The platform offers Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) functionality that leverages the MITRE ATT&CK framework for threat analysis and visibility. Emsisoft Endpoint Protection is designed for multi-tenant environments, allowing MSPs to manage multiple client organizations from a single interface. The product supports integration with third-party tools and platforms commonly used by MSPs. The solution provides continuous monitoring and automated response capabilities to detect and respond to security incidents across managed endpoints.