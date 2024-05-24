CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Avira Internet Security Logo

Top Alternatives to Avira Internet Security

Endpoint Security

Internet security suite with antivirus, password mgmt, and software updates

319 Alternatives to Avira Internet Security

HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools Logo
HitmanPro Advanced Malware Scanning and Removal Tools

Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities

Sophos Endpoint Logo
Sophos Endpoint

AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities

Trend Micro Apex One Logo
Trend Micro Apex One

Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Free
BusKill App Logo
BusKill App

A cross-platform security application that functions as a laptop kill cord, automatically locking or shutting down your computer when physically separated from you via a USB connection.

Free
Cyber Strategy Institute Warden Logo
Cyber Strategy Institute Warden

Zero-trust kernel virtualization platform for endpoint defense and threat containment

CrowdStrike Falcon for IT Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon for IT

Unified security and IT management platform with single agent

Avast Free Antivirus Logo
Avast Free Antivirus

Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection

Free
Fortinet FortiClient Logo
Fortinet FortiClient

Unified endpoint agent providing ZTNA, VPN, EPP, and fabric integration

Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Endpoint Security Logo
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Endpoint Security

Endpoint security platform with EDR/XDR, threat detection, and risk mgmt

G DATA Antivirus Logo
G DATA Antivirus

Antivirus and endpoint protection software for malware detection and defense

AhnLab AhnLab EPP Logo
AhnLab AhnLab EPP

Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools

Axence nVision 17 Logo
Axence nVision 17

IT infrastructure management & network security monitoring platform

Vali Cyber ZeroLock Logo
Vali Cyber ZeroLock

Linux security platform for federal/national security environments

ESET Business Security Logo
ESET Business Security

Endpoint protection platform for business and home users with antivirus.

Absolute Security Resilience Logo
Absolute Security Resilience

Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security

NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management Logo
NinjaOne Autonomous Patch Management

Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications

ESET Server Security Logo
ESET Server Security

Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems

NinjaOne Endpoint Management Logo
NinjaOne Endpoint Management

Unified endpoint management platform with automation, patching, and remote access

OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint Logo
OPSWAT MetaDefender Endpoint

Protects endpoints from peripheral and removable media threats with multiscanning

LinuxGuard Platform Logo
LinuxGuard Platform

Zero Trust and least privilege enforcement with cloud cost efficiency.

Bitdefender GravityZone Small Business Security Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone Small Business Security

Endpoint security solution for small businesses with ransomware protection

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Logo
Bitdefender Antivirus Free

Free antivirus software for Windows, Android, and macOS devices

Free
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security

Endpoint protection platform for workstations, servers, and mobile devices

Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security

Cloud-based endpoint security platform for MSPs with EDR, MDR, and XDR

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations

Endpoint protection for workstations with layered defense against malware

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Storage Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Storage

Protects NAS and file-sharing systems from malware using ML and threat intel.

AhnLab Endpoint PLUS Logo
AhnLab Endpoint PLUS

Comprehensive endpoint security platform with EPP, EDR, and sandbox capabilities

Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints Logo
Deep Instinct DSX for Endpoints

Deep learning-based endpoint protection preventing zero-day threats

Deep Instinct DSX Logo
Deep Instinct DSX

Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

Cloud-native cybersecurity platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and SIEM capabilities

Xcitium ZeroDwell Logo
Xcitium ZeroDwell

Real-time virtualization tech that contains unknown executables in containers

Avira Free Security Logo
Avira Free Security

Free security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & system optimization

Free
Avira Prime Logo
Avira Prime

All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization

Avira Antivirus Pro Logo
Avira Antivirus Pro

Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection

Avira Free Antivirus Logo
Avira Free Antivirus

Free antivirus for Mac with malware protection, VPN, and password manager

Free
Avira System Speedup Pro Logo
Avira System Speedup Pro

PC optimization tool for cleaning junk files, improving performance & privacy

Microsoft Defender Logo
Microsoft Defender

Security app for individuals/families protecting devices from online threats

Cybereason Next-Gen AntiVirus Logo
Cybereason Next-Gen AntiVirus

Next-gen antivirus with 9 prevention layers for endpoint protection

Cybereason Endpoint Controls Logo
Cybereason Endpoint Controls

Endpoint management solution for device controls, firewall policies, and encryption

Cybereason Next-Generation AntiVirus Logo
Cybereason Next-Generation AntiVirus

NGAV with 9 prevention layers for malware, ransomware & exploit protection

Emsisoft Anti-Malware Home Logo
Emsisoft Anti-Malware Home

Anti-malware solution for home users with ransomware & phishing protection

Emsisoft Endpoint Protection Logo
Emsisoft Endpoint Protection

Endpoint protection platform for MSPs with layered security and EDR

Emsisoft Emergency Kit Logo
Emsisoft Emergency Kit

Portable malware scanner & remediation toolkit for infected Windows/Mac systems

HitmanPro Logo
HitmanPro

Malware detection and removal tool for infected computers

Absolute Rehydrate Logo
Absolute Rehydrate

Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents.

Absolute Resilience Logo
Absolute Resilience

Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery

Absolute Visibility Logo
Absolute Visibility

Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring

Absolute Resilience for Security Logo
Absolute Resilience for Security

Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration

Absolute Resilience for Automation Logo
Absolute Resilience for Automation

Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform

Absolute Ransomware Response Logo
Absolute Ransomware Response

Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts

SentinelOne Singularity Logo
SentinelOne Singularity

Enterprise endpoint protection platform with autonomous response capabilities

SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint Logo
SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint

AI-powered endpoint protection platform with EDR and identity security

OPSWAT OESIS Framework Logo
OPSWAT OESIS Framework

Cross-platform SDK for integrating endpoint security capabilities into products

OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2 Logo
OPSWAT MetaDefender Drive 2

Pre-boot USB device for scanning laptops/desktops with multi-engine malware detection

OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster Logo
OPSWAT MetaDefender Distributed Cluster

Distributed file scanning platform with centralized orchestration & control

Seqrite Endpoint Protection Logo
Seqrite Endpoint Protection

Enterprise endpoint protection platform with ML-driven threat detection

Netwrix Endpoint Management Logo
Netwrix Endpoint Management

Endpoint management solution with privilege & device control policy enforcement

Novacoast Endpoint Protection Logo
Novacoast Endpoint Protection

Multi-layered endpoint protection service beyond traditional antivirus

SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR Logo
SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR

Integrated EPP/EDR solution for endpoint protection and threat response

GrammaTech SySense Logo
GrammaTech SySense

Firmware malware detection & prevention using hypervisor-based monitoring

Accops HyDesk Logo
Accops HyDesk

Energy-efficient thin client devices for centralized VDI computing

VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud Logo
VIPRE Endpoint Security Cloud

Cloud-based endpoint security platform with EDR and optional MDR services

Avast One Logo
Avast One

All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection

Avast Cleanup Premium Logo
Avast Cleanup Premium

PC optimization and cleanup tool for system performance maintenance

Avast Ultimate Business Security Logo
Avast Ultimate Business Security

Business endpoint protection with antivirus, malware defense, and mgmt tools

odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk Logo
odix TrueCDR™ Kiosk

Secure kiosk for sanitizing USB & uploaded files using CDR technology

G DATA Cyber Defense Logo
G DATA Cyber Defense

German endpoint protection & cyber defense platform with AI-based detection

G DATA Total Security Logo
G DATA Total Security

Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection

GoSecure Titan® Next Generation Antivirus Logo
GoSecure Titan® Next Generation Antivirus

Next-gen AV combining traditional & modern techniques for endpoint protection

Resecurity Next-Generation Platform Logo
Resecurity Next-Generation Platform

Enterprise endpoint protection platform with AI-powered threat detection

Resecurity Endpoint Protection Platform Logo
Resecurity Endpoint Protection Platform

EPP consolidating 7 security technologies with AI-driven threat detection

Cynet Endpoint Security Logo
Cynet Endpoint Security

Unified endpoint protection platform with EPP, EDR, and ESPM capabilities

HarfangLab EPP Antivirus Logo
HarfangLab EPP Antivirus

EPP antivirus with signature-based and behavioral malware detection

HarfangLab EPP Professional Firewall Logo
HarfangLab EPP Professional Firewall

Endpoint firewall for network traffic filtering via centralized policies

Uptycs Nexus Logo
Uptycs Nexus

Managed SaaS for osquery fleet management across endpoints

Ivanti Endpoint Security Software Logo
Ivanti Endpoint Security Software

Suite of endpoint security tools for patch mgmt, mobile defense & UEM

Ivanti Neurons for App Control Logo
Ivanti Neurons for App Control

Application control and privilege management for endpoint security

Ivanti Neurons for Healing Logo
Ivanti Neurons for Healing

Self-healing IT automation platform for endpoint and edge device management

Iru Endpoint Logo
Iru Endpoint

Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices

Aura Antivirus Logo
Aura Antivirus

Antivirus software with real-time malware protection for Windows and macOS

Exein Platform Logo
Exein Platform

AI-driven IoT security platform with embedded runtime protection and analysis

zeroRISC Integrity Management Platform Logo
zeroRISC Integrity Management Platform

Device trust mgmt platform using OpenTitan secure silicon for IoT/edge/DC

Remedio Smart Device Hardening Logo
Remedio Smart Device Hardening

Automated device hardening and configuration management platform

Intrusion Shield Endpoint Logo
Intrusion Shield Endpoint

Endpoint protection for remote workforce with secure access & web browsing

Morphisec Anti-Ransomware Assurance Logo
Morphisec Anti-Ransomware Assurance

Endpoint protection platform preventing ransomware using Moving Target Defense

Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense Logo
Morphisec Automated Moving Target Defense

Automated Moving Target Defense tech for preventing ransomware & zero-days

ThreatDown Endpoint Protection Logo
ThreatDown Endpoint Protection

Multi-layered endpoint protection with next-gen AV and ransomware rollback

ThreatDown Application Block Logo
ThreatDown Application Block

Blocks unwanted applications from launching on endpoints to reduce attack surface

Adaware Privacy Logo
Adaware Privacy

Privacy protection tool with web filtering, webcam/mic monitoring, and VPN

Adaware 14 Logo
Adaware 14

Antivirus and security suite for Windows with privacy and PC optimization tools

Adaware Total Logo
Adaware Total

Endpoint security suite with antivirus, VPN, firewall, and PC optimization

Adaware Protect Logo
Adaware Protect

Endpoint protection software from Adaware for malware and threat defense

Kaspersky Internet Security Logo
Kaspersky Internet Security

Consumer endpoint security suite with antivirus, VPN, and payment protection

Kaspersky Anti-Virus Logo
Kaspersky Anti-Virus

Antivirus software protecting devices from malware, ransomware, and phishing.

Kaspersky Premium Total Security Logo
Kaspersky Premium Total Security

Multi-platform endpoint security suite with 30-day free trial

Kaspersky Standard Antivirus Logo
Kaspersky Standard Antivirus

Antivirus software with malware protection and device performance optimization

Kaspersky Plus Logo
Kaspersky Plus

Multi-platform antivirus, anti-malware & VPN solution with performance tools

Kaspersky Premium for Mac Logo
Kaspersky Premium for Mac

Antivirus and security suite for macOS with real-time threat detection

Alert Logic Security Solutions Logo
Alert Logic Security Solutions

Endpoint protection solution for detection and response capabilities

AVG Internet Security Logo
AVG Internet Security

Antivirus and internet security software for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

AVG AntiVirus FREE Logo
AVG AntiVirus FREE

Free antivirus software for virus scanning, detection, and removal

AVG Antivirus Free for Mac Logo
AVG Antivirus Free for Mac

Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning

Blackpoint CompassOne Application Control Logo
Blackpoint CompassOne Application Control

Application control solution blocking unauthorized & risky apps for MSPs

Absolute Security Logo
Absolute Security

Self-healing endpoint security platform with cyber resilience capabilities

Cronus Cyber Endpoint Security Logo
Cronus Cyber Endpoint Security

Endpoint protection platform with containment and cloud-based threat analysis

F-Secure Total Logo
F-Secure Total

Consumer security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgr & identity protection

F-Secure Internet Security Logo
F-Secure Internet Security

Antivirus and internet security software for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Faronics Anti-Virus Logo
Faronics Anti-Virus

Antivirus solution with malware detection, firewall, and central management

Faronics Anti-Executable Logo
Faronics Anti-Executable

Application whitelisting solution that blocks unauthorized executables

Faronics Data Igloo Logo
Faronics Data Igloo

Data retention tool for Deep Freeze that redirects files to unprotected areas

Faronics Core Logo
Faronics Core

Centralized mgmt console for deploying & managing Faronics endpoint products

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Logo
Halcyon Anti-Ransomware

Anti-ransomware platform protecting against attacks across the attack lifecycle

Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform Logo
Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform

Anti-ransomware platform with detection, prevention, recovery & 24/7 SOC

Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery Logo
Halcyon Ransomware Detection & Recovery

AI-driven ransomware detection, prevention, and recovery platform

Intego VirusBarrier Logo
Intego VirusBarrier

Mac antivirus software with real-time scanning and iOS device protection

Intego ContentBarrier Logo
Intego ContentBarrier

Mac parental control software for monitoring & filtering children's internet use

Intego Antivirus for Windows Logo
Intego Antivirus for Windows

Antivirus software for Windows PCs providing malware protection and web security

ITarian Patch Management Logo
ITarian Patch Management

Automated patch management for endpoints with vulnerability detection

Kaspersky Logo
Kaspersky

Cybersecurity solutions for endpoint protection and threat detection

Kaseya 365 Endpoint Logo
Kaseya 365 Endpoint

Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt

Kaseya Patch Management Software Logo
Kaseya Patch Management Software

Automated patch management software for Windows, Mac, and third-party apps.

Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware Logo
Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware

Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM

McAfee McAfee+™ Ultimate Family Logo
McAfee McAfee+™ Ultimate Family

Family protection suite with antivirus, VPN, identity monitoring & coverage

Quick Heal Total Security Logo
Quick Heal Total Security

AI-powered antivirus with fraud detection, dark web monitoring & ransomware protection

Quick Heal Internet Security Logo
Quick Heal Internet Security

Internet security software with antivirus, anti-ransomware, and privacy tools

Quick Heal Antivirus Pro Logo
Quick Heal Antivirus Pro

Antivirus software with AI-powered threat detection and dark web monitoring

Quick Heal Total Security Multi-Device Logo
Quick Heal Total Security Multi-Device

Multi-device security suite for Windows, Mac & Android with AI threat detection

Quick Heal Total Security For Mac Logo
Quick Heal Total Security For Mac

Antivirus and security software for macOS devices

Quick Heal AntiVirus for Server Logo
Quick Heal AntiVirus for Server

Antivirus protection for server operating systems at desktop pricing

Rawstream Endpoint Agent Logo
Rawstream Endpoint Agent

Endpoint agent providing web filtering and app monitoring on/off network

Sasa Software GateScanner PE Logo
Sasa Software GateScanner PE

Bootable offline multi-AV scanner for entire HDD scanning on various devices

Sasa GateScanner Kiosk Logo
Sasa GateScanner Kiosk

Kiosk for scanning removable media using CDR to prevent file-based attacks

Secure-IC Securyzr™ neo Core Platform Logo
Secure-IC Securyzr™ neo Core Platform

Integrated Secure Element platform for embedded hardware security across markets

Secure-IC Securyzr™ iSE Logo
Secure-IC Securyzr™ iSE

Integrated secure element IP providing root of trust for SoC security

Secure IC Cyber Escort Unit Logo
Secure IC Cyber Escort Unit

Hardware-based IP that monitors program execution to detect zero-day attacks.

Secure-IC Anti-Rowhammer IP Logo
Secure-IC Anti-Rowhammer IP

IP core that detects and prevents Rowhammer attacks on memory systems

SecureIC Securyzr Cyber Escort Unit Logo
SecureIC Securyzr Cyber Escort Unit

Hardware-based code integrity verification for microcontrollers

SentryBay Armored Client for IGEL Logo
SentryBay Armored Client for IGEL

Endpoint I/O protection for IGEL OS against keyloggers, screen capture & deepfakes

SentryBay Armored Client Logo
SentryBay Armored Client

Endpoint data protection preventing keylogging, screen capture & DLL injection

SentryBay Armored Client AVD W365 Logo
SentryBay Armored Client AVD W365

Endpoint access isolation for Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 devices

Surance Ayalon Cyber Logo
Surance Ayalon Cyber

Mobile app for home network scanning and personal device security monitoring

Tanium Enforce Logo
Tanium Enforce

Unified policy and configuration management for endpoint devices

Tanium Patch Logo
Tanium Patch

Automated patch management solution for Windows, Linux, and Mac endpoints.

Zemana AntiMalware 3.0 Logo
Zemana AntiMalware 3.0

Antimalware tool for detecting and removing malware, adware, and browser threats

Lynx MOSA.ic Logo
Lynx MOSA.ic

Modular OS platform for mission-critical edge computing & safety-critical apps

Nightwing Boot Shield Logo
Nightwing Boot Shield

Hardware root of trust protecting COTS hardware from boot-level attacks

CIS Encrypted, Portable Bootable Thumb Drives Logo
CIS Encrypted, Portable Bootable Thumb Drives

Encrypted bootable thumb drives with portable OS environments

OpenText Endpoint Protection Logo
OpenText Endpoint Protection

Endpoint security solution with signature-less threat protection

Malwarebytes Student Protection Program Logo
Malwarebytes Student Protection Program

Free 2-year premium security for eligible US college students

Free
Malwarebytes Logo
Malwarebytes

Malware removal and protection software for consumer devices

Malwarebytes Browser Guard Logo
Malwarebytes Browser Guard

Browser extension blocking ads, trackers, malware, phishing & scams

Free
Malwarebytes Free Downloads Logo
Malwarebytes Free Downloads

Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware

Free
Meta Infotech Endpoint Security Logo
Meta Infotech Endpoint Security

Endpoint protection solution with XDR capabilities for enterprise environments

HERO Endpoint Security Logo
HERO Endpoint Security

Managed endpoint protection service with 24/7 monitoring and threat response

Action1 Patch Management Logo
Action1 Patch Management

Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints

Action1 Windows Patch Management Logo
Action1 Windows Patch Management

Cloud-based patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints

Automox Security Platform Logo
Automox Security Platform

Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment

Axiado AX3080 TCU Logo
Axiado AX3080 TCU

Hardware-based trusted control unit with integrated security functions

Virsec OTTOGUARD.AI Logo
Virsec OTTOGUARD.AI

Autonomous workload protection platform with patchless vulnerability mitigation

ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting Logo
ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting

Application allowlisting that blocks unauthorized software by default

ThreatLocker Storage Control Logo
ThreatLocker Storage Control

Policy-driven storage device access control for USB, network, and local drives

Safend Auditor Logo
Safend Auditor

Clientless endpoint auditing tool for tracking device & network connections

Free
RTS Secure Boot Loader Logo
RTS Secure Boot Loader

Secure bootloader for EFI Secure Boot with digital signature verification

Red Balloon Security Symbiote Logo
Red Balloon Security Symbiote

Runtime protection for embedded device firmware with integrity monitoring

Promisec PEM - Promisec Endpoint Manager Logo
Promisec PEM - Promisec Endpoint Manager

Agentless endpoint mgmt platform for vulnerability detection & patch mgmt

Privafy MicroEdge Logo
Privafy MicroEdge

Embedded security solution for IoT devices with encryption and lifecycle mgmt

Monarx Logo
Monarx

Web hosting security platform for threat detection, removal, and protection

Monarx Server Protection Logo
Monarx Server Protection

Server-level malware detection and remediation for Linux servers and VPS

Monarx Threat Detection Logo
Monarx Threat Detection

Behavior-based AI malware detection for Linux servers and containers

Monarx Platform Logo
Monarx Platform

Server-based malware detection and removal platform for web hosting

Monarx Threat Removal Logo
Monarx Threat Removal

Automated malware detection and removal platform for web servers

Kudelski KSE Logo
Kudelski KSE

Hardware security IP for SoC manufacturers providing cryptographic capabilities

ArmorxAI Director Logo
ArmorxAI Director

AI-powered ransomware prevention and detection platform

ArmorX RansomArmor Logo
ArmorX RansomArmor

Ransomware protection platform for preemptive threat detection & mitigation

BlackBreach Ransomware Warranty Logo
BlackBreach Ransomware Warranty

Endpoint protection platform with financial warranty against ransomware

Codenotary Guardian Logo
Codenotary Guardian

AI-powered Linux system protection with auto-remediation and compliance

DEFENDERBOX Logo
DEFENDERBOX

Hardware-based cybersecurity appliance for network protection

Enlink Endpoint Protection Logo
Enlink Endpoint Protection

Endpoint protection & vulnerability mgmt platform with AI-based threat detection

Varist Malware Detection Engine Logo
Varist Malware Detection Engine

Real-time sandboxing and malware detection engine with heuristic emulation

Stratodesk NoTouch OS Logo
Stratodesk NoTouch OS

Secure Linux endpoint OS for VDI/DaaS with centralized management

Star Lab Titanium Security Suite Logo
Star Lab Titanium Security Suite

Linux system hardening suite with mandatory access control and anti-tamper

Kevlar Embedded Security Logo
Kevlar Embedded Security

System hardening solution for embedded Linux devices

Star Lab Titanium Secure Boot Logo
Star Lab Titanium Secure Boot

Boot-time authentication solution for Linux systems using measured boot

Titanium for Linux Logo
Titanium for Linux

Linux system hardening platform with MAC, encryption, and runtime protection

Cyber Resilience for Embedded Systems Logo
Cyber Resilience for Embedded Systems

Embedded system security solutions for Linux-based mission-critical systems

Bhrave: Endpoint Security Logo
Bhrave: Endpoint Security

Remote endpoint device control & mgmt to lock, block, or disable functions

Endpoint Security Logo
Endpoint Security

Managed endpoint security service with EDR, patch mgmt, and encryption

Senteon Logo
Senteon

Automates CIS endpoint hardening & compliance enforcement across workstations

Senteon Zero Trust Configurations Logo
Senteon Zero Trust Configurations

Automates endpoint hardening & compliance with CIS & regulatory benchmarks

Ephemeral Endpoints Logo
Ephemeral Endpoints

Stateless endpoint execution platform for manufacturing & industrial OT environments

Scylos Ephemeral Endpoint Substrate Logo
Scylos Ephemeral Endpoint Substrate

Stateless endpoint substrate that resets endpoints to clean state after each session

Scylos ZeroCore Logo
Scylos ZeroCore

Ephemeral endpoint substrate replacing traditional OS with stateless runtime

Ephemeral Endpoint Architecture Logo
Ephemeral Endpoint Architecture

Ephemeral execution environments for remote workers that terminate w/o persistence

Scylos Ephemeral Endpoint Architecture Logo
Scylos Ephemeral Endpoint Architecture

Stateless endpoint architecture for kiosks and self-service devices

Nyx Software Security Solutions Logo
Nyx Software Security Solutions

Embedded systems security for IoT devices and operating systems

Kavach Logo
Kavach

Endpoint protection platform with web browser security capabilities

Total Security Logo
Total Security

Antivirus & endpoint protection for PCs with ransomware defense & privacy tools

Z Security Logo
Z Security

Endpoint protection with ransomware defense, web filtering, and Tally backup

Total Server Protection Logo
Total Server Protection

Server antivirus with malware defense, real-time monitoring, and auto updates

Internet Security Logo
Internet Security

Antivirus software providing protection against internet-based threats

USB Firewall Logo
USB Firewall

USB device control & data protection solution for secure file transfers

Internxt Antivirus Logo
Internxt Antivirus

Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux

Gardiyan Patch System Logo
Gardiyan Patch System

Centralized patch management system for software and third-party apps

Gardiyan Endpoint Management System Logo
Gardiyan Endpoint Management System

Centralized endpoint mgmt system for servers & computers across multiple OS

Rotate Endpoint Hub Logo
Rotate Endpoint Hub

Endpoint protection & fleet compliance monitoring for Windows & macOS.

Arcabit Home Security Logo
Arcabit Home Security

Antivirus & internet security suite for Windows PCs and Android devices.

Arcabit Internet Security Logo
Arcabit Internet Security

Endpoint security suite with antivirus, firewall, EDR, and ransomware protection.

Arcabit OEM Logo
Arcabit OEM

OEM antivirus & network threat protection bundled with PC/Android devices.

Arcabit Skaner Online Logo
Arcabit Skaner Online

Cloud-based on-demand malware scanner for Windows systems.

Free
Arcabit Security Suite Logo
Arcabit Security Suite

Multi-edition endpoint security suite for Windows, Windows Server, and Android.

Arcabit Server Logo
Arcabit Server

Antivirus & endpoint protection suite for Windows Server with ransomware defense.

Arcabit Bezpieczna Szkoła Logo
Arcabit Bezpieczna Szkoła

Antivirus & parental control security suite for educational institutions.

Arcabit Endpoint Security Logo
Arcabit Endpoint Security

Multi-engine endpoint security for workstations, servers, and mobile devices.

Arcabit Small Office Security Logo
Arcabit Small Office Security

Multi-layered endpoint security suite for small offices with EDR and mgmt.

Arcabit Logo
Arcabit

Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.

Armor Defense Armor Agent Logo
Armor Defense Armor Agent

Free host security agent for Windows/Linux with malware, IDS/IPS, FIM & vuln scanning.

Free
Assac Networks ShieldiT for Desktops Logo
Assac Networks ShieldiT for Desktops

Encrypted desktop security for Windows & Mac with antivirus integration.

Atomicorp Atomic OSSEC Logo
Atomicorp Atomic OSSEC

Centralized AV/antimalware XDR platform for server & cloud workloads.

Atomicorp Atomic Protector Logo
Atomicorp Atomic Protector

Single-agent workload security with FIM, IDS/IPS, WAF, and compliance mgmt.

ATG Managed Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware Logo
ATG Managed Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware

Managed AV/anti-malware service for endpoint & server protection.

Batuta Logo
Batuta

Endpoint management platform for incident containment, vuln scanning & control.

Batuta Platform Logo
Batuta Platform

ESPM platform using a lightweight agent for endpoint visibility and control.

BBT.live BaaSEA Device Protection Logo
BBT.live BaaSEA Device Protection

Edge appliance device protection using Check Point Nano Agent technology.

BitNinja Logo
BitNinja

AI-powered real-time malware detection and removal for Linux servers.

Blue Ridge Networks AppGuard Logo
Blue Ridge Networks AppGuard

Zero Trust endpoint & server breach prevention via app isolation/containment.

Blueshift Protect - Zero Trust App Allowlisting Logo
Blueshift Protect - Zero Trust App Allowlisting

SOC-managed zero trust app allowlisting to block malware & ransomware.

Blueshift Managed EPP/EDR Logo
Blueshift Managed EPP/EDR

SOC-managed EPP/EDR service with allowlisting and data defense.

Blueshift SOC-Managed Deep Instinct EPP Logo
Blueshift SOC-Managed Deep Instinct EPP

SOC-managed EPP using deep learning to block threats pre-execution on endpoints.

Cloudsilicon Logo
Cloudsilicon

Managed multi-tier endpoint protection for SMBs via global SOC services.

DataLocker SafeConsole Anti-Malware Logo
DataLocker SafeConsole Anti-Malware

USB malware protection for encrypted drives via DataLocker's SafeConsole platform.

Data Shepherd Fixer - PC Security Logo
Data Shepherd Fixer - PC Security

Automated PC restore tool that resets workstations to a predefined state.

DefenseArk Brightscan Logo
DefenseArk Brightscan

AI-powered distributed antivirus platform for Windows home & business users.

OpenAVN (Brightscan & Torus) Logo
OpenAVN (Brightscan & Torus)

AI-powered antivirus suite with browser extension for endpoint & web protection.

Discern for Bitdefender Logo
Discern for Bitdefender

AI-driven control assessment, asset mgmt & dashboarding for Bitdefender.

Dr.Web Logo
Dr.Web

Antivirus & anti-malware suite for PC, Mac, and Android.

FixMeStick Logo
FixMeStick

USB plug-and-play devices for virus removal, PC revival, and file backup.

FixMeStick StartMeStick Logo
FixMeStick StartMeStick

Portable USB OS stick that boots a fresh, secure OS on old PCs/Macs.

FixMeStick PRO Logo
FixMeStick PRO

Bootable USB multi-engine malware remover for PCs and Intel Macs.

FixMeStick Virus Removal Device Logo
FixMeStick Virus Removal Device

USB bootable device that removes malware outside the host OS.

