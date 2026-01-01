Avira System Speedup Pro
Avira System Speedup Pro Description
Avira System Speedup Pro is a Windows PC optimization tool designed to improve system performance and free up disk space. The product scans for and removes system cache, temporary files, internet junk, and unnecessary user data to clean hard drives. The tool includes disk defragmentation capabilities and a Startup Optimizer to reduce boot times. A Realtime Optimizer allocates system resources to prioritize active applications. The product features registry analysis and cleaning to address invalid entries and leftover data from uninstalled software. Browser optimization removes digital traces and temporary data across multiple browsers, optimizing browser databases to improve page load times. The OnWatch feature provides automated cleaning based on customizable thresholds, triggering cleanup when specified junk file limits are reached. Security-focused features include a Disk Wiper for permanent data deletion, File Shredder for irreversible file removal, and file encryption/decryption capabilities. The product offers customizable power modes to manage battery life and performance, including Energy Saver, Power Boost, and Balanced modes. Gaming-specific features include disabling background processes to free up resources and creating a virtual gaming hard drive in RAM to accelerate load times. The product includes 40 optimization tools and supports automatic weekly cleaning schedules.
