Security Operations

24/7 managed threat detection and response service with SOC monitoring

LevelBlue Cyber Advisory Logo
LevelBlue Cyber Advisory

Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response

LevelBlue Cybereason Logo
LevelBlue Cybereason

MDR and XDR platform with incident response capabilities

GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) Logo
GoSecure Titan® Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR)

24/7 managed XDR service with threat detection, incident response & consulting

Netsurion Managed Detection and Response Logo
Netsurion Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with 24x7 SOC, XDR platform, and threat hunting capabilities

Gradient Cyber MXDR Logo
Gradient Cyber MXDR

Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC for mid-market threat detection & response

Cipher xMDR Logo
Cipher xMDR

AI-driven MDR service providing unified threat detection across IT, OT, cloud

CyberForce|Q COSOC Logo
CyberForce|Q COSOC

24x7x365 Security Operations Center with threat detection and response services

Proficio Agentic AI SOC Logo
Proficio Agentic AI SOC

AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and automated response

Lumifi Managed Detection & Response Logo
Lumifi Managed Detection & Response

24/7 MDR service with automated threat hunting and response capabilities

CyberMaxx MaxxMDR Logo
CyberMaxx MaxxMDR

MDR solution combining threat detection, response, and offensive security

Quorum Cyber Clarity Logo
Quorum Cyber Clarity

Managed security services platform offering MDR, threat detection, and DLP

SECUINFRA Cyber Defense Logo
SECUINFRA Cyber Defense

German MDR & IR provider offering 24/7 threat detection and incident response

SharkStriker STRIEGO Logo
SharkStriker STRIEGO

Unified MDR platform with multi-tenant mgmt, compliance automation & 24/7 SOC

DeepSeas Complete Logo
DeepSeas Complete

All-in-one MDR platform that identifies vulnerabilities and remediates them

N‑able Adlumin MDR Logo
N‑able Adlumin MDR

AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response Logo
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response

Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities

Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response Logo
Talanos Cybersecurity Managed Detection & Response

24/7 MDR service with insider threat detection and identity monitoring

BitLyft True MDR Logo
BitLyft True MDR

24/7 managed detection and response service with US-based SOC analysts

Netenrich Adaptive MDR Logo
Netenrich Adaptive MDR

AI-powered MDR service with Google SecOps integration for threat detection

Integrity360 CyberFire MDR Logo
Integrity360 CyberFire MDR

Managed Detection and Response service by Integrity360

Mandiant Managed Defense Logo
Mandiant Managed Defense

24/7 managed threat detection, investigation, and response service

CSIS Managed Detection & Response Logo
CSIS Managed Detection & Response

MDR service with threat intel, digital risk protection, and incident response

Mandiant Threat Defense Logo
Mandiant Threat Defense

Managed threat detection, hunting, and response service by Mandiant experts

PAGO Networks PAGO MDR Logo
PAGO Networks PAGO MDR

MDR service with real-time monitoring and threat response capabilities

Todyl Unified Platform Logo
Todyl Unified Platform

Unified cybersecurity platform for MSPs with SASE, EDR, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC

UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform Logo
UnderDefense MAXI AI Platform

AI-powered MDR platform with compliance automation and attack surface monitoring

ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate Logo
ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate

MDR service with 24/7 support, XDR, threat hunting, and endpoint protection

Attic MDR Logo
Attic MDR

24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments

Trend Micro Trend Service One™ Logo
Trend Micro Trend Service One™

24/7/365 managed XDR service with incident response and premium support

Nucleon CyclonShield Logo
Nucleon CyclonShield

24/7 MDR service with continuous monitoring and incident response

Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response Logo
Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response

24x7 MDR service with global SOC teams for threat detection and response

WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Logo
WatchGuard Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

MDR service with 24/7 SOC, AI-based threat detection, and automated response

AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Logo
AhnLab Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed Detection & Response Logo
Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed Detection & Response

24/7 MDR service built on Cortex XDR with threat hunting and remediation

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed XSIAM Logo
Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Managed XSIAM

24/7 managed SOC service combining Cortex XSIAM platform with Unit 42 expertise

Cybereason MDR Logo
Cybereason MDR

Managed detection and response service with 24/7 monitoring and remediation

Upstream Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC) Logo
Upstream Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC)

Managed SOC for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems

Seqrite MDR Logo
Seqrite MDR

MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and human expertise

Novacoast Managed EDR Logo
Novacoast Managed EDR

Managed EDR service with threat hunting and operations expertise

UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response Logo
UnderDefense Managed Detection and Response

24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and incident response

Todyl Managed eXtended Detection & Response Logo
Todyl Managed eXtended Detection & Response

24/7 managed XDR service with SOC, threat hunting, and dedicated analysts

PAGO DeepACT Logo
PAGO DeepACT

MDR platform combining threat detection, hunting, and real-time containment

LevelBlue Managed Detection and Response Logo
LevelBlue Managed Detection and Response

Managed detection and response service with 24/7 monitoring and IR support

ITrust Reveelium Logo
ITrust Reveelium

Managed SOC service with SIEM, UEBA, and AI-based threat detection

Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform Logo
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform

Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.

CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service Logo
CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service

Managed SOC service with SIEM, MDR, and MSS capabilities for threat detection

CybrHawk Command Center Logo
CybrHawk Command Center

Autonomous SOC platform with 24x7 monitoring, AI-driven triage, and threat hunting

Cybrhawk Security Operations Center Logo
Cybrhawk Security Operations Center

Managed SOC service offering multiple deployment models for threat monitoring

Cybrhawk Blue Team Logo
Cybrhawk Blue Team

Managed detection and response service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and blue team

Cynet CyOps Logo
Cynet CyOps

24x7 MDR service with human analysts and AI-powered threat detection

Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint Logo
Proficio ProSOC® MDR for Endpoint

Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and automated response

Proficio ProSOC® MDR Logo
Proficio ProSOC® MDR

24/7 MDR service with SOC-as-a-Service, threat detection, and response

Proficio Active Defense for ProSOC® MDR Logo
Proficio Active Defense for ProSOC® MDR

Automated response-as-a-service for MDR with SOAR capabilities and threat containment

Lumifi Network Detection & Response (NDR) Logo
Lumifi Network Detection & Response (NDR)

Managed NDR service monitoring network traffic for threats via co-managed model

Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR) Logo
Lumifi Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR/XDR)

Managed EDR/XDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat response

MaxxMDR MDR + NDR Logo
MaxxMDR MDR + NDR

Managed detection & response with network detection & response capabilities

Legato Security Managed Threat Detection and Response Logo
Legato Security Managed Threat Detection and Response

24/7 MDR service with real-time SOC access via Microsoft Teams

LMNTRIX Cloud™ – Cloud-Native MXDR Security Logo
LMNTRIX Cloud™ – Cloud-Native MXDR Security

Cloud-native MXDR platform with CSPM, CDR, and CIEM for multi-cloud security

Reveald ManagedDetection and Response Logo
Reveald ManagedDetection and Response

MDR service for CrowdStrike, Microsoft, and Trellix endpoints with 24/7 monitoring

Quorum Cyber Clarity Extend Logo
Quorum Cyber Clarity Extend

Managed detection and response service with 24/7 SOC monitoring

Quorum Cyber Emergency MDR Logo
Quorum Cyber Emergency MDR

Emergency MDR service for orgs experiencing active cyber incidents or attacks

UltraViolet Cyber Security-as-Code Logo
UltraViolet Cyber Security-as-Code

Unified Security-as-Code platform integrating MDR, SOC, and pentesting services

ULTRAVIOLET LENS Logo
ULTRAVIOLET LENS

Unified MDR platform with SIEM, threat hunting, and SOAR capabilities

UltraViolet Cyber Managed Detection and Response Logo
UltraViolet Cyber Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with threat hunting, automated response, and 24/7 monitoring

SharkStriker Managed Detection and Response Logo
SharkStriker Managed Detection and Response

24x7 MDR service with monitoring, detection, investigation, and response

DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response Logo
DeepSeas Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with proactive threat hunting and proprietary threat intelligence

SilverSky Lightning MxDR Logo
SilverSky Lightning MxDR

Managed XDR service with 24/7 SOC, threat detection, and response capabilities

Huntress Managed Security Platform Logo
Huntress Managed Security Platform

Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC

Avertium Fusion MXDR Logo
Avertium Fusion MXDR

Managed XDR service integrating threat intel, assessments, and GRC

Avertium Fusion MXDR for Microsoft Logo
Avertium Fusion MXDR for Microsoft

Managed XDR service combining Microsoft's XDR platform with SOC services

Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response Logo
Integrity360 Aegis Managed Detection & Response

Managed Detection & Response service by Integrity360

Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services Logo
Sattrix Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services

24x7 MDR service providing threat detection, response, and hunting capabilities

Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC) Logo
Viettel Security Operation Center (VCS-SOC)

Managed SOC service providing 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response

NINJIO DEFEND Logo
NINJIO DEFEND

MDR platform with 24/7 SOC, email threat defense, and security assessments

Guardz MDR Powered by AI Logo
Guardz MDR Powered by AI

AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 threat detection, triage, and response

TENEX Managed Detection and Response Logo
TENEX Managed Detection and Response

AI-driven MDR service with 24/7 monitoring and automated threat response

TENEX Threat Management Logo
TENEX Threat Management

AI-driven MDR service with automated threat detection and response

TENEX Incident Response Logo
TENEX Incident Response

AI-driven MDR service with automated incident response and threat detection

TENEX Security Automation Logo
TENEX Security Automation

AI-driven MDR platform with automated threat detection and response

Daylight Threat Detection and Response Logo
Daylight Threat Detection and Response

AI-powered MDR combining agentic AI with human expertise for threat detection

Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Logo
Talion Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

24/7 MDR service with threat hunting, containment, and SOC collaboration

Talion Cyber Security Logo
Talion Cyber Security

MDR and SOC-as-a-Service provider with 24/7 threat detection and response

ThreatSpike Blue Logo
ThreatSpike Blue

Managed detection and response platform with EDR, email, network, and cloud security

Talanos Managed Detection and Response Logo
Talanos Managed Detection and Response

24/7 MDR service with monitoring, triage, containment, and threat intel

Talanos Managed Endpoint Detection & Response Logo
Talanos Managed Endpoint Detection & Response

Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring and incident response capabilities

SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint Logo
SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Endpoint

24/7 MDR service for endpoint security with SOC monitoring and response

SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Cloud Logo
SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Cloud

24/7 MDR service for cloud apps and email with SOC monitoring and response

SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Network Logo
SonicWall SonicSentry MDR for Network

24/7 MDR service for network perimeter devices like firewalls and switches

SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR Logo
SonicWall SonicSentry MXDR

24/7 SOC monitoring and response service for MSPs across endpoints, cloud, network

Divoro Managed Detection and Response Logo
Divoro Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, incident response & forensics

Corsica Technologies Managed Detection & Response Logo
Corsica Technologies Managed Detection & Response

MDR service combining 24/7 SOC monitoring with EDR for threat detection

Optiv Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Logo
Optiv Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Outsourced MDR service with 24/7 threat monitoring, response, and log mgmt.

Advens mySOC® Logo
Advens mySOC®

Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform

Alert Logic Comprehensive Cloud Security Solutions Logo
Alert Logic Comprehensive Cloud Security Solutions

Managed cloud security platform with 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat detection

Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response Logo
Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response

24/7 MDR service with threat monitoring, SOAR, and threat intelligence

Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Logo
Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response

Alert Logic Comprehensive Coverage Logo
Alert Logic Comprehensive Coverage

MDR/XDR platform with threat detection across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem envs

Alert Logic Threat Detection & Response Logo
Alert Logic Threat Detection & Response

MDR/XDR platform with 24/7 SOC for threat detection and incident response

NuSummit CogniX MDR Logo
NuSummit CogniX MDR

AI-driven MDR service with adaptive learning and 24/7 SOC coverage

NuSummit AI-Powered MDR Logo
NuSummit AI-Powered MDR

AI-powered MDR service with automated alert triage and incident response

Blackpoint Cyber MDR Logo
Blackpoint Cyber MDR

MDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities

Blackpoint CompassOne MDR Logo
Blackpoint CompassOne MDR

MDR service with 24/7 SOC, endpoint & cloud protection, and AI-enhanced alerts

Trustwave MSS/MDR Logo
Trustwave MSS/MDR

Managed security services providing detection, response, and monitoring

Deepwatch Guardian MDR Platform Logo
Deepwatch Guardian MDR Platform

MDR platform providing 24/7 threat detection, response, and monitoring services

Digital Hands MDR Logo
Digital Hands MDR

MDR and managed cybersecurity services with 24x7 SOC support

Digital Hands Real-World MDR Logo
Digital Hands Real-World MDR

MDR service with Open-XDR platform for threat detection and response

EdgeWave EPIC Security Assurance Service Logo
EdgeWave EPIC Security Assurance Service

24/7 managed network monitoring service with breach detection and response

eSentire Atlas Security Operations Platform Logo
eSentire Atlas Security Operations Platform

AI-driven MDR platform with XDR, 24/7 SOC, and threat hunting capabilities

eSentire Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Logo
eSentire Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

24/7 MDR service with AI-driven XDR, threat hunting, and incident response

eSentire Managed Detection and Response Logo
eSentire Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with AI-driven XDR, 24/7 SOC, and threat hunting capabilities

Expel Managed Detection and Response Logo
Expel Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with 13-min MTTR, 24x7 SOC, and 160+ integrations

Expel Workbench™ Logo
Expel Workbench™

AI-powered SOC platform for MDR services with automation and transparency

PDI Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Logo
PDI Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

24/7 MDR service for cloud, network, and endpoint threat detection and response

Happiest Minds CyberVigil Logo
Happiest Minds CyberVigil

Extended SOC solution providing cyber security framework with threat monitoring

Intersec DNS Layer Security Monitoring Service Logo
Intersec DNS Layer Security Monitoring Service

Managed DNS layer security monitoring service for threat detection and blocking

Intersec Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Logo
Intersec Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

24/7 MDR service with threat detection, hunting, and incident response

Intersec Worldwide Network Security Monitoring Logo
Intersec Worldwide Network Security Monitoring

Managed network security monitoring service with 24/7 threat detection

Intersec Worldwide Endpoint Monitoring Service Logo
Intersec Worldwide Endpoint Monitoring Service

Managed endpoint monitoring service for threat detection and response

24x7 MDR (Sophos) Logo
24x7 MDR (Sophos)

24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform

Kaseya MDR services Logo
Kaseya MDR services

MDR service providing 24/7 threat detection and response with security experts

LimaCharlie Soteria Ruleset Logo
LimaCharlie Soteria Ruleset

Managed detection ruleset for Windows, Mac, and Linux behavioral threat detection

Mead SOC Logo
Mead SOC

24/7 Italian SOC providing monitoring, threat defense & security posture mgmt.

Orange Cyberdefense Managed Detection & Response Logo
Orange Cyberdefense Managed Detection & Response

Managed Detection & Response service by Orange Cyberdefense

RedLegg MDR Complete Logo
RedLegg MDR Complete

MDR service combining EDR and SIEM monitoring with threat analysis and response

RedLegg Managed Detection and Response with EDR Logo
RedLegg Managed Detection and Response with EDR

MDR service with EDR capabilities, host monitoring, and automated response

RedLegg MDR with Managed SIEM Logo
RedLegg MDR with Managed SIEM

MDR service with managed SIEM and EDR response capabilities

RedLegg Cyberfusion Logo
RedLegg Cyberfusion

MDR service with integrated Cyberfusion team for threat detection & response

RedLegg Managed Detection and Response Logo
RedLegg Managed Detection and Response

Managed Detection and Response service with 24x7 monitoring and analysis

Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response Logo
Secure Halo Managed Detection and Response

MDR service with 24/7 SOC monitoring powered by Blackpoint Cyber technology

Skyone Cibersegurança Logo
Skyone Cibersegurança

Cybersecurity platform with SOC, EDR, WAF, PAM, pentest & compliance modules

Tarlogic Threat Hunting Services Logo
Tarlogic Threat Hunting Services

MDR service offering threat hunting, red team, and incident response

Tarlogic Managed Detection and Response Logo
Tarlogic Managed Detection and Response

24x7 MDR service combining threat hunting and incident response capabilities

UncommonX MDR/XDR Logo
UncommonX MDR/XDR

Agentless MDR/XDR platform for network discovery, threat detection & response

UncommonX Product Logo
UncommonX Product

MDR and XDR solution for threat detection and response

UncommonX MDR for Financial Services Logo
UncommonX MDR for Financial Services

MDR service for financial institutions with 24/7 SOC and exposure mgmt.

UncommonX MDR for Healthcare Logo
UncommonX MDR for Healthcare

MDR service for healthcare orgs with exposure mgmt platform and 24/7 SOC

Solutions Granted Endpoint Security Logo
Solutions Granted Endpoint Security

MDR service with 24/7 SOC, EDR, threat hunting, and incident response

OpenText Managed Detection and Response Logo
OpenText Managed Detection and Response

MDR service providing 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, and incident response

OpenText Threat Detection Logo
OpenText Threat Detection

Multi-layered threat detection platform with EDR, DNS filtering, and MDR

COGNNA Google SecOps Logo
COGNNA Google SecOps

AI-led MDR service built on Google SecOps with automated detection & response

Red Canary AI Agents Logo
Red Canary AI Agents

AI-powered agents for automated security investigation and threat triage

Red Canary Managed Detection and Response Logo
Red Canary Managed Detection and Response

24x7 MDR service for threat detection across endpoints, identities, and cloud

AirMDR AI Cybersecurity Logo
AirMDR AI Cybersecurity

AI-powered MDR service automating alert triage, investigation, and response

AirMDR AI SOC Platform Logo
AirMDR AI SOC Platform

AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and case management

AirMDR AI SOC Analyst Logo
AirMDR AI SOC Analyst

AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation tasks

AirMDR AI MDR Service Logo
AirMDR AI MDR Service

AI-powered MDR service automating alert triage, investigation, and response

AirMDR AI-SOC Logo
AirMDR AI-SOC

AI-powered SOC platform that automates alert triage and investigation

AirMDR Managed Detection & Response Logo
AirMDR Managed Detection & Response

AI-powered MDR service with automated alert triage and 24/7 monitoring

CYREBRO Cybersecurity Logo
CYREBRO Cybersecurity

MDR platform with SOC capabilities for threat detection and response

Ackcent Resilient MDR Logo
Ackcent Resilient MDR

24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response

Kudelski Security Managed Detection & Response Logo
Kudelski Security Managed Detection & Response

24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection, hunting, and response

BLACK BREACH Managed Detection & Response Logo
BLACK BREACH Managed Detection & Response

MDR service with endpoint protection, threat hunting, and incident response.

Black Breach Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Logo
Black Breach Managed Detection & Response (MDR)

MDR service with 24/7 threat detection, response, and ransomware warranty

Bluesify Managed Detection and Response Logo
Bluesify Managed Detection and Response

Managed detection and response service with 24/7 SOC monitoring and XDR

Cyber Cops MDR Services Logo
Cyber Cops MDR Services

MDR service providing 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, and incident response

CyberCX Managed Sentinel Logo
CyberCX Managed Sentinel

24/7 MDR SOC services leveraging Microsoft Sentinel and Defender platforms

Cyberseer Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Services Logo
Cyberseer Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Services

UK-based MDR service with 24/7 threat detection and response by SC-cleared analysts

Cyberseer Managed EDR Logo
Cyberseer Managed EDR

Managed EDR service powered by Microsoft Defender with SOC support

Cyberseer Managed Network Detection Logo
Cyberseer Managed Network Detection

Managed NDR service using Darktrace for network anomaly detection

Cyberseer Google Cloud Security Logo
Cyberseer Google Cloud Security

Managed SOC service using Google Cloud Security platform for threat detection

Defendify Detection & Response Logo
Defendify Detection & Response

24/7 managed detection, response, and threat alerting platform for organizations.

DigitalXRAID Managed Detection and Response Logo
DigitalXRAID Managed Detection and Response

MDR service providing 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response

DigitalXRAID Managed Microsoft Sentinel Logo
DigitalXRAID Managed Microsoft Sentinel

Managed SIEM service using Microsoft Sentinel with 24/7 SOC monitoring

Risk Operations Centre Logo
Risk Operations Centre

24/7 managed security operations center with threat detection and response

ROC+ Platform Logo
ROC+ Platform

24/7 managed threat detection and response platform by ctrl:cyber

Wirespeed MDR Logo
Wirespeed MDR

MDR service with automated triage, containment, and user interaction

SOC Gestionado Logo
SOC Gestionado

Managed SOC service with 24x7 or 8x5 monitoring and incident response

Seamless Intelligence Logo
Seamless Intelligence

Managed SIEM monitoring service for organizations of any size

Ostra Security Logo
Ostra Security

Managed security service provider offering MDR, SIEM, and endpoint protection

Onevinn MDR Logo
Onevinn MDR

24/7 MDR service with threat hunting and incident response capabilities

Oktacron SOC Logo
Oktacron SOC

Managed SOC service provider offering security monitoring and response

Mitiga Cloud Security Managed Services Logo
Mitiga Cloud Security Managed Services

Managed cloud security services for detection, response, and IR across cloud/SaaS

MCK Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Logo
MCK Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

24/7 MDR service with threat hunting, monitoring, and incident response

Cyber Defence Logo
Cyber Defence

MDR service with 24/7 monitoring, incident response, and threat hunting

HyperSOC Logo
HyperSOC

Managed SOC-as-a-Service platform for IT, OT, IoT, cloud environments

Field Effect MDR - Cloud Logo
Field Effect MDR - Cloud

MDR service providing 24/7 monitoring and threat response for cloud services

Field Effect MDR Endpoint Logo
Field Effect MDR Endpoint

MDR service providing endpoint protection with 24/7 SOC monitoring & response

Field Effect MDR: Clarity Logo
Field Effect MDR: Clarity

MDR platform providing prioritized alerts through ARO system for threat detection

abacusMDR Logo
abacusMDR

Managed Detection & Response service for outsourced threat monitoring.

Abira Security MDR Logo
Abira Security MDR

MDR service portfolio connecting orgs with curated third-party MDR providers.

Armor for Amazon Web Services Logo
Armor for Amazon Web Services

Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads.

Armor MDR Logo
Armor MDR

Cloud-focused MDR service for regulated industries w/ AI-driven SOC.

Blueshift Managed SOC Logo
Blueshift Managed SOC

24/7 U.S.-based managed SOC with threat hunting & incident response.

Brier & Thorn MDR Logo
Brier & Thorn MDR

24/7 MDR service with AI-enhanced threat detection for on-prem and cloud.

Business LOG SOC Logo
Business LOG SOC

24/7 SOC platform with AI threat detection, incident response & compliance.

Certego MDR Service Logo
Certego MDR Service

24/7 MDR service via PanOptikon® platform with threat detection & response.

Cienaga Systems EMS Logo
Cienaga Systems EMS

No-cost MSP program for 24/7 network security monitoring of SMB clients.

Free
ClearDATA MDR Logo
ClearDATA MDR

Healthcare-focused MDR service for cloud PHI protection via XDR and expert response.

Compass Security MDR Logo
Compass Security MDR

24/7 Microsoft XDR-based MDR service with DFIR for SMEs.

Critical Path Security MDR / Managed SOC Logo
Critical Path Security MDR / Managed SOC

MDR/Managed SOC with 24/7 monitoring across IT, Cloud, and OT/ICS.

Critical Start SOC MDR Logo
Critical Start SOC MDR

24x7x365 human-driven MDR service with contractual SLAs for every alert.

Critical Start CORR Platform Logo
Critical Start CORR Platform

Centralized security ops platform for alert triage, risk visibility & MDR.

Critical Start Cortex XDR with MDR Logo
Critical Start Cortex XDR with MDR

MDR service layered on Palo Alto Cortex XDR for alert resolution and breach prevention.

Critical Start MOBILESOC Logo
Critical Start MOBILESOC

Mobile iOS/Android app for SOC alert triage, threat response & risk mgmt.

Critical Start MDR Services Logo
Critical Start MDR Services

MDR service with proactive asset coverage, 24/7 SOC, and MITRE ATT&CK mitigations.

CYB3R Managed Detection & Response Logo
CYB3R Managed Detection & Response

Managed cybersecurity service for continuous threat detection & incident response.

CyberProof MDR Logo
CyberProof MDR

MDR service providing threat-led defense, asset and exposure management.

CSS Managed Detection and Response Logo
CSS Managed Detection and Response

24x7 managed SOC service using CrowdStrike Falcon for MDR/XDR coverage.

Cybriant MDR Logo
Cybriant MDR

Managed endpoint threat detection, response & remediation service with AI.

CYSIAM Security Operations Centre Logo
CYSIAM Security Operations Centre

UK-based CREST-accredited 24/7 SOC providing MDR with CTI integration.

CYSIAM Managed Detection & Response Logo
CYSIAM Managed Detection & Response

24x7 MDR service with CTI-led SOC monitoring & threat hunting for UK orgs.

Data-Tech Managed SOC (Guardian) Logo
Data-Tech Managed SOC (Guardian)

24/7 MDR service covering endpoint, network, and cloud via Guardian.

Dattak Logo
Dattak

Cyber insurance platform combining active cybersecurity services & MDR for businesses.

DefenseStorm MDR Logo
DefenseStorm MDR

MDR platform combining SIEM, EDR & 24x7 SOC for banks and credit unions.

e2e-assure Threat Detection & Response Logo
e2e-assure Threat Detection & Response

Managed MDR service with 24/7 SOC coverage across IT, OT, cloud, and endpoints.

FirmGuardian Shield OPS Logo
FirmGuardian Shield OPS

Managed EDR solution using behavioral analysis & MITRE ATT&CK for detection.

FirmGuardian Endpoint Protection Logo
FirmGuardian Endpoint Protection

MDR service providing EDR-based monitoring & response for endpoints.

FirmGuardian MDR Logo
FirmGuardian MDR

Subscription-based MDR service covering endpoints, cloud email, and workspaces.

FirmGuardian Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
FirmGuardian Cybersecurity Solutions

Managed MDR, EDR, email, and cloud security services for law firms.

FirmGuardian Logo
FirmGuardian

MDR service combining EDR agents with human SOC for threat detection & response.

Flexis Advanced Security for M365 Logo
Flexis Advanced Security for M365

MDR service for M365 covering Email, OneDrive, Teams & SharePoint.

Flexis XDR SOC as a Service Logo
Flexis XDR SOC as a Service

24x7 MDR/SOC-as-a-Service for MSPs with SIEM, IDS & incident response.

Flexis IT Managed EDR Service Logo
Flexis IT Managed EDR Service

Managed 24x7 EDR service with SOC monitoring, threat hunting & response.

Flexis Microsoft Defender EDR SOC Service Logo
Flexis Microsoft Defender EDR SOC Service

Managed SOC service providing 24/7 EDR monitoring via Microsoft Defender.

Foresite Catalyst Citadel Logo
Foresite Catalyst Citadel

MXDR & 24/7 managed SOC service built on Google Security Operations.

Foresite Catalyst Logo
Foresite Catalyst

Managed security platform unifying Google Cloud SecOps, SCC, and Mandiant.

Sophos Logo
Sophos

Sophos cybersecurity platform: MDR, EDR, XDR, NGFW, ZTNA & more.

GoDefend Platform Logo
GoDefend Platform

Managed cybersecurity platform with threat detection, EDR/XDR, and email security.

HAWK.io MDR Cloud Monitoring Logo
HAWK.io MDR Cloud Monitoring

MDR service for cloud security monitoring across AWS, Azure, GCP & hybrid envs.

indevis MDR Logo
indevis MDR

Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC, SIEM, SOAR, and IR.

indevis Managed XDR Logo
indevis Managed XDR

Managed XDR service built on Palo Alto Cortex XDR, operated by indevis.

indevis Security Operations Center Logo
indevis Security Operations Center

Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, SIEM, SOAR, and MDR capabilities.

InfoSight SOCaaS and MDR Logo