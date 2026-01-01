CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service Logo

CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service

Managed SOC service with SIEM, MDR, and MSS capabilities for threat detection

Security Operations
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service Description

CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service is a managed security operations center offering that provides continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. The service is built around a SIEM platform integrated with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed Security Services (MSS) capabilities. The service delivers 24/7 security operations without requiring organizations to build and staff an in-house SOC team. It uses AI-powered automation to detect threats, contain risks, and perform remediation activities across cloud, IoT, and SaaS environments. The platform includes real-time threat correlation that applies threat intelligence to live data streams, automated incident response workflows, and playbook-driven remediation actions. Organizations receive immediate notifications for verified security incidents and can access scope reviews that assess their security landscape. The service addresses challenges related to managing SIEM tools, maintaining continuous security operations, and dealing with the shortage of skilled security personnel. It provides enterprise-grade security capabilities delivered as a managed service with flexible scaling options. CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service is designed for data-driven organizations that need comprehensive security operations coverage without the overhead of building internal SOC infrastructure and teams.

CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service FAQ

Common questions about CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service is Managed SOC service with SIEM, MDR, and MSS capabilities for threat detection developed by CybrHawk. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →