CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service Description

CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service is a managed security operations center offering that provides continuous monitoring, threat detection, and incident response capabilities. The service is built around a SIEM platform integrated with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed Security Services (MSS) capabilities. The service delivers 24/7 security operations without requiring organizations to build and staff an in-house SOC team. It uses AI-powered automation to detect threats, contain risks, and perform remediation activities across cloud, IoT, and SaaS environments. The platform includes real-time threat correlation that applies threat intelligence to live data streams, automated incident response workflows, and playbook-driven remediation actions. Organizations receive immediate notifications for verified security incidents and can access scope reviews that assess their security landscape. The service addresses challenges related to managing SIEM tools, maintaining continuous security operations, and dealing with the shortage of skilled security personnel. It provides enterprise-grade security capabilities delivered as a managed service with flexible scaling options. CybrHawk SOC-as-a-Service is designed for data-driven organizations that need comprehensive security operations coverage without the overhead of building internal SOC infrastructure and teams.